House moves to second home
A house, owned by the Jeff Aegerter family, was moved down Highway 15 in Seward yesterday, Aug. 28, heading to a family farm south of town. The process took about two hours, and the house, which took up the entire width of the roadway, had to stop for adjustments along the way. It was a sight to see!
Ever wonder what teachers do after they retire?
Seward County has many well-known faces who have retired from teaching over the years. They’re not going back to school this season, so what are they up to? This is the first in a multi-part series about what life is like for some of those teachers after retirement.
Sue Imig of Seward taught full-time for 20 years before she retired in 1998. After she retired she taught as a substitute teacher for 12 years.
Imig taught all subjects for grades 5 and 6 in Arvada, Colorado, Newport News, Virginia, Garland and Goehner.
She taught grade 5 language arts and social studies at Seward Middle School.
Now, Imig spends her time traveling and being active in her community.
Imig has traveled all over the world. Over her lifetime she’s been to Europe, South America, Central America and all 50 states. Imig’s favorite part of traveling isn’t about the destination.
“I really enjoy talking to the people that you’re with, the people you’re traveling with, and meeting the locals and shopkeepers and tour guides. It’s the people that make it really fun,” Imig said. “Of course you see lovely sights, but it’s the people that make it so interesting.”
Read more about her HERE.
Hladky poultry barns near completion
Farmer Adam Hladky is now a proud owner of four poultry barns in Seward County.
Hladky and Lincoln Premium Poultry’s Jessica Kolterman hosted an open house Aug. 15 to show off Hladky’s new poultry barns, located between Staplehurst and Utica in the northwest part of Seward County.
“I signed up to be a grower,” Hladky said. “I thought it looked pretty good and I thought my daughter, it’s a good project for her.”
Hladky said his 8-year-old daughter, Brielle, has helped with the barns from picking up nails to asking a lot of questions.
“She wants to name them (the birds) all. She’s pretty excited and I like giving a kid farm experience,” he said.
Hladky’s process started four years ago when he first heard about the project. He said there was not many people going to meetings to support the project so he wanted to show up and be supportive.
“I think people who originally supported it didn’t realize they needed to come out and do so,” Kolterman said.
Read more about the barns HERE.
Are you ready for some football?
Our online football contest will be available Sept. 5 (not Aug. 30 as previously printed). Once it's live, you'll be able to login to our website and make your picks for the chance to win weekly prizes and compete for the best season record. Good luck!
Coming up:
TOPS chapter welcomes speaker: The Seward TOPS Chapter 872 will feature Crystal Moore, a Lincoln TOPS member, Thursday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m. in the Audio-Visual Room at the Seward Civic Center. Moore will talk about her significant weight loss and maintenance. The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.
Food, cards on tap at center: The Seward Senior Center will host potluck and pitch Friday, Aug. 30, at 5 p.m.
Exhibition features Marxhausen work: Watercolors by Reinhold Marxhausen will be on display at the Red Path Gallery in Seward from June 29 through Aug. 31. Proceeds of art sales will go to the renovation of the Marxhausen Studio and playground and classroom improvements at the St. John Child Development Center. The show is sponsored by the Seward Arts Council. For more information, call (402) 540-6929.
Death notice:
(click name for service information)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.