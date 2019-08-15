Students return to school
Seward, Centennial and Malcolm public schools began classes yesterday. Milford begins the school year today, Aug. 15.
Attorney says board’s discussion violates Open Meetings Act
An Aug. 6 Seward County Board of Commissioners agenda item about county grant funds led to a debate over a potential violation of the Open Meetings Act.
County Treasurer Bob Dahms requested “Discuss/Action – Revenue Placement into Grant Funds” be placed on the commissioners’ agenda to officially raise concerns about revenue from interlocal agreements being placed in county grant funds.
According to Board of Commissioners Chairman John Culver, the issue stems from commissioners’ concerns that county attorney Wendy Elston has improperly placed interlocal monies into the County Attorney Grant Fund when a separate interlocal fund should exist to house that money.
Commissioners also discussed similar circumstances in the Emergency Management Grant Fund, E911 Grant Fund, Road Grant Fund and Miscellaneous Grant Fund.
Culver said previous boards have approved the actions.
“We’re a new board this year and say no longer can you do that,” he said.
When the commissioners reached the item on the agenda, Elston said the agenda item was too vague because it did not list what funds would be discussed. She said discussion was in conflict with the Open Meetings Act.
Read more HERE.
Ribbon cutting set for new SCC residence hall
Construction is complete on the new on-campus housing unit, Prairie Hall, on Southeast Community College’s Milford campus. The 54,000-square-foot building will house nearly 150 students.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, at the facility. The Milford campus is located at 600 State St.
“Prairie Hall is the Milford Campus’s first new residence hall since 1991,” Campus Director Ed Koster said. “It will give students comfortable and state-of-the-art facilities that will improve the student’s residential life experience and a better learning environment.”
Each room has a kitchenette area with a refrigerator, microwave oven and sink.
SCC President Dr. Paul Illich and Board Chairperson Nancy Seim will speak at the ribbon cutting. Tours of the facility will be offered.
Last year, SCC’s Board of Governors approved issuing up to $19.5 million in revenue bonds to finance new residence halls at the Milford and Beatrice campuses, as well as a dining facility at Beatrice.
Nebraska Hall, which had been used as on-campus housing for many years at Milford, is slated to be renovated, while Cornhusker Hall will eventually be replaced.
Today:
Fourth of July committee sets meeting: The regular meeting of the Seward Fourth of July Celebration Committee will be Thursday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. in the west fireplace room of the Seward Civic Center. The committee will review the 2019 celebration and begin planning for 2020. The meeting is free and open to anyone who would like to come. Contact Clark Kolterman at (402) 641-8522 or clark.kolterman@sewardschools.org for more information.
Tomorrow:
Guard to celebrate Airborne Day: National Airborne Day is set for Friday, Aug. 16, in Seward. The Nebraska National Guard airborne exercise is scheduled to start the day off at 9:30 a.m. at the Seward Municipal Airport south of town. A reception will follow at the Nebraska National Guard Museum (201 N. Eighth Street) that will feature current and former airborne soldiers and airmen. The day marks the 1940 mass jump at Fort Benning, Georgia, off the Test Platoon to validate airborne operations in the United States military.
