The Seward County Fair officially opens today. The 4-H/FFA Rabbit Show begins at 8 a.m., followed by the Sheep Show at 11 a.m., the Meat Goat Show at 1 p.m. and the Dog Show at 4 p.m.
Registration for Baby Olympics will begin at 5 p.m., with the contest to start at 6 p.m. in the Ag Pavilion. Five Pioneer Farm Families will be recognized at 6:30 p.m. at Harvest Hall.
On Friday, the Poultry Show begins at 9 a.m., followed by the Dairy Cattle Show at 10:30 a.m. Dairy Goats begin at 1 p.m., with Small Animals and Cats at 2 p.m. The Beef Show starts at 4 p.m.
The Seward County 4-H Foundation will host its annual hamburger feed Friday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. outside the 4-H Center, and other food will be available across the fairgrounds.
A concert featuring Joe Diffie and the Dylan Bloom Band will be in the grandstands on Friday night.
A carnival will run through Sunday, Aug. 11. Exhibits and vendors will be set up in the 4-H Center, Ag Pavilion and Harvest Hall throughout the fair. See the full schedule with all other events in this week's SCI.
Initial Seward County budget requests would require a slight uptick in property tax rates, but county commissioners hope to bring those numbers down before making any final decisions.
A mill levy of $0.304022 per $100 of property value would pay for about a fourth of the proposed 2019-2020 county budget of almost $36.2 million, according to a budget fact sheet provided by Seward County Clerk Sherry Schweitzer. That budget would be about 10.61% larger than last year’s of a little more than $32.7 million. The other three-fourths of the budget would be covered by sources, such as department fees and state and federal monies.
That means the owner of a $100,000 piece of property would pay the county around $304 in property taxes, or about $25.59 more than the person would have at last year’s levy rate of $0.278432 per $100 of property value.
Read what the money will be used for HERE.
Gathering Table chance to meet: The Milford Mennonite fellowship hall at 920 F Street in Milford will be the site of The Gathering Table Thursdays, Aug. 8 and 22, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The complimentary meal is an opportunity to share a meal with old friends or meet new friends. Call Tim at (402) 761-2244 for more information. This event takes place the second and fourth Thursdays of each month.
Donate blood in Seward: The Nebraska Community Blood Bank will host a blood drive Friday, Aug. 9, at Cattle Bank in Seward, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All donors will be entered for a chance to win a $50 Visa gift card for dinner and a $150 gift certificate to a Nebraska theater venue of their choice. Another drive is planned for Monday, Aug. 26, at the Tamora Fire Department from 4 to 7 p.m., with another Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Kelly’s Paradise in Seward from 3 to 6 p.m. On Thursday, Aug. 29, donations will be taken from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southeast Community College in Milford.
Learn about levels of care: Judy Bors, director of nursing at Memorial Hospital in Seward, will present “Levels of Care” during the Fridays for You luncheon Friday, Aug. 9, at noon. The program will be in the lower level Vahle Conference Room at the Seward Family Medical Center. RSVP by Friday, Aug. 2, to (402) 646-4707 or email shana.glover@mhcs.us.
