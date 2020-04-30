Open for Business
Masks going to truck drivers
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol will distribute 100,000 surgical masks to truck drivers over two days at several locations.
The masks were provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of Homeland Security as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NSP is working with the Nebraska Trucking Association, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, and the U.S. Postal Service on the distribution efforts.
Nebraska is one of eight states working with federal agencies as part of this program.
The masks were distributed at eight locations April 29 and will be distributed at nine locations on Thursday, April 30. Those locations are:
Goehner Truck Parking – I-80 MM 375 WB
Melia Hills Rest Area – I-80 MM 431 WB
Waverly WB Scale – I-80
Waverly EB Scale – I-80
North Platte WB Scale – I-80
North Platte EB Scale – I-80
Nebraska City EB/WB Scale – Highway 2
Fremont NB/SB Scale – Highway 77/275
Hebron NB/SB Scale – Highway 81
WinShape camp open to kids who've finished K-8
A weeklong day camp might be coming to Milford this summer—and up to 550 kids may be able to participate.
WinShape, a nondenominational faith-based day camp, will be open to kids who have finished kindergarten through eighth grades July 27-31, based at Milford High School.
“It’s a very new concept for our area,” said the Rev. Tim Springer of Milford Mennonite Church. “We’re pretty excited about it.”
At this time, WinShape officials haven’t made a decision on whether or not the camp will be canceled because of the coronavirus. The organization’s first summer camp is set to begin June 1, but it won’t come to Milford until the end of July, so social distancing restrictions could be eased by then.
“We are closely watching the situation and will follow the advice and decision of WinShape and our local leaders,” Springer said.
The camp is hosted by the founders of Chick-fil-A, a restaurant chain. Camps first started in 1984 in the southern United States and have been expanding their reach over the years.
This will be the first WinShape camp in Nebraska—and the furthest one north for the organization.
“We’ve been working on this for three years to get it to come to the Milford area,” Springer said.
In order to host a camp, a community has to partner with a nearby Chick-fil-A. Milford is partnering with the Southpointe location in Lincoln.
Milford Mennonite and six other churches in town are joining in the effort and will utilize a team of local volunteers to run the camp, along with 28 WinShape staff.
“It’s a pretty big undertaking,” Springer said.
He said a former pastor who served in Milford was familiar with the camps from his time working in southern states.
“He said, ‘We’ve gotta get this in Milford,’ so we went and checked out a camp in Wichita (Kansas),” Springer said.
Then, WinShape representatives came to Milford to find a site to use and decided on Milford High School.
“You have to have a big facility. That will give us a lot of outside area, inside area, classrooms and so on,” Springer said.
The camp is not a Bible school, and it’s not geared toward any certain denomination. Attendees focus on developing a variety of skills throughout the week, working in small groups and attending worship.
“It’s very high-energy and faith-based. They have 20 different skills that when you register, you sign up for six of them,” Springer said. “They run from archery to flag football to dancing to cooking to the arts.”
Students are grouped by age and the skills they register to learn, practicing three skills and attending three worship times each day.
The camp will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 27, through Thursday, July 30. On Friday, the camp ends at noon, with lunch provided by Chick-fil-A.
The cost is $219 per student, but scholarships are available to the first 225 students.
“What has been amazing is with a lot of generous donations, we are able to offer the camp to the first 175 that sign up for $50,” Springer said.
Registrants 176-225 will have to pay only $100.
Additional financial aid is available for those who need it. Pick up a financial aid form at any Milford church or call Natasha at (402) 641-3456 for more information.
The camp will be capped at 550 attendees, unless further restricted by directed health measures.
To register, go to camps.winshape.org.
Volunteers will be needed for full-day and half-day service opportunities, including working with kids, cooking to feed staff and more. Go to camps.winshape.org or call Taric at (319) 759-0847 to volunteer.
