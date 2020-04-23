League of Women Voters to host Candidates Night tonight
The Seward County League of Women Voters will host a virtual candidates night tonight, April 23, beginning at 7 p.m. The three candidates for the District 2 seat on the County Board of Commissioners will introduce themselves and answer questions. This race is the only contested race on the May 12 primary ballot.
The public is invited to attend by joining the Zoom meeting. The virtual meeting room will open at 6:45 p.m., and a moderator will allow attendees into the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m. and go until about 8 p.m. Attendees may ask questions via the Chat function. Questions will be relayed to the candidates by the moderator.
To join via smart phone, tablet or computer, go to https://zoom.us/join.
To join via telephone, call 301-715-8592.
Enter Meeting ID: 97802843353
NDOT launches traffic count dashboard
On April 22, the Nebraska Department of Transportation launched a new Traffic Count Dashboard as an informational resource for Nebraskans. The NDOT has been reporting traffic data since March 1 to track the impact of COVID-19 on statewide traffic volumes.
For the week of April 12-18, statewide traffic volumes were down 35% compared to the 2016-2018 averages.
The Traffic Count Dashboard will be updated weekly and can be viewed using the following link:
https://gis.ne.gov/portal/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/4473552a18f34645ad0dede3ae1105ce
“The traffic count dashboard is a tool to help the DOT understand and communicate how COVID-19 is impacting travel in Nebraska,” said NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis. “While we are seeing freight traffic stay at near normal levels, a 35% decrease in statewide traffic volume poses potential impacts to how the NDOT does business. It is too early to estimate the extent of impact but we’ll continue to analyze the data to understand scenarios.”
The data compares 2020’s traffic to the historical three year (2016-18) average daily traffic for each day of the week for that month and then averages the difference in traffic for each week by category. Data for 2019 was excluded because of the impacts of flooding on highways.
The NDOT maintains a system of 67 continuous traffic counters statewide. These are often called automatic traffic recorders. These counters collect traffic volume and classification data 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Data is then relayed to NDOT twice per week.
Farmers markets still allowed to operate under certain criteria
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has created guidance for farmers markets to help keep vendors and customers healthy and to slow the spread of COVID-19.
All farmers market operators should first consult with their local health department to ensure that the market is able to meet all local health department guidelines.
Farmers market guidance and additional information for agriculture producers can be found on NDA’s website at www.nda.nebraska.gov/COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.