Social distancing when you have to be out
Kathy Siefken, executive director of the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association, spoke at a press conference April 1 along with Gov. Pete Ricketts. Siefken reinforced the importance of social distancing while shopping for groceries:
• If stores appear busy or crowded, delay shopping until a later time.
• Shop alone. Do not run errands with your family or a group of friends.
• Make a list of what to buy in advance of your shopping trip to reduce time spent in the store.
• Buy a week’s worth of groceries in a single visit to limit your number of trips to the store.
• Shop with your eyes. Only touch products that you intend to purchase.
• Maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from other customers and store workers whenever possible.
• Do not shop while sick. Contact friends, neighbors and your church, synagogue or faith community to ask for help getting essential supplies.
• Do not bring reusable bags or backpacks into stores during the pandemic.
• Do not hoard goods. The supply chain is working well, and items will be replenished in short order. In particular, manufacturers have ramped up production of in-demand goods like toilet paper.
• Wash/sanitize your hands often.
Small businesses eligible for loans to help with payroll, other expenses
The Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership has compiled the following information about the recently passed $2 trillion CARES Act, a stimulus package designed to provide financial assistance to businesses and individuals impacted by the coronavirus causing COVID-19.
SCCDP Director of Development Zane Francescato shared information about the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program.
"The PPP directs $350 billion of the stimulus toward job retention and business operating expenses in the form of small business loans with favorable terms,” Francescato said.
Below are some program highlights for businesses:
• The program is designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on payroll by providing each small business a loan up to $10 million for payroll and certain other expenses.
• The loan has a maturity of two years and an interest rate of 0.5%.
• The first payment is deferred for six months.
• No collateral or personal guarantees are required. Neither government nor lenders will charge the small businesses any fees.
• If all employees are kept on payroll for eight weeks, SBA will forgive the portion of the loans used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities.Up to 100% of the loan is forgivable, based on the employer maintaining or quickly rehiring employees and maintaining salary levels. Forgiveness will be reduced if full-time headcount declines or if salaries and wages decrease. At least 75% of the forgiven amount must have been used for payroll. Businesses have 30 days from loan distribution to bring back laid-off or furloughed employees.
• Businesses including eligible non-profits, veterans organizations, tribal concerns, sole proprietorships, self-employed individuals and independent contractors described in the Small Business Act with 500 or fewer employees may apply.
• Businesses in certain industries may have more than 500 employees if they meet the SBA’s size standards for those industries.
• Businesses may apply for both PPP and the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance, as long as funds from both loans are used for separate expenses. The CARES Act amended the EIDL program to allow business to receive a $10,000 loan advance after applying. If denied EIDL assistance, that advance will be turned into a “grant” which does not have to be paid back. EIDL loans are separate from PPP loans.
• SBA Approved lenders will start taking applications as early as April 3.
A sample application and more information about the Paycheck Protection Program can be found athttps://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/paycheck-protection-program.
An application for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan can be found at https://www.sba.gov/page/disaster-loan-applications.
To help small businesses prepare to file for PPP loans, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has created a four-page COVID-19 Emergency Loans Small Business Guide and Checklist. Look at it if you are considering applying. The U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship has also prepared a three-page PPP FAQ Document that provides useful information for interested businesses.
Those with questions or who would like copies of the aforementioned documents should contact Francescato with SCCDP at Zane@CultivateSewardCounty.com.
"We also encourage you to reach out to your lending institution as they are more familiar with SBA loan programs. Remember, financial institutions are important partners in times of uncertainty,” Francescato said.
How do I get something notarized, if not in person?
Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order April 1 to allow online notary services in Nebraska during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Many real estate, mortgage, insurance and banking financial documents require notarized signatures to validate them.
• Online notary services use audio/visual and automated software to verify the identity of the person who needs to obtain a notarized signature.
• The executive order allows online notarization to take place immediately in Nebraska.
• This will enable Nebraskans to have documents notarized without in-person contact.
Read the executive order by clicking here.
Banks get regulatory flexibility
Director of the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance, Mark Quandahl, joined Gov. Pete Ricketts at an April 1 press conference to talk about regulatory flexibility for financial institutions included in the governor’s executive order.
Quandahl shared the following information:
• The Department of Banking and Finance requires banks and credit unions to file reports within 90 days of their formal financial examinations. To help financial institutions adhere to social distancing requirements, these deadlines are being waived until 30 days after the lifting of the coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) emergency.
• Companies licensed under the Installment Loan Act must have their books and records examined annually by the Department of Banking and Finance. The executive order waives the requirements for these examinations to take place within one calendar year. It directs the Department of Banking and Finance to accomplish the examination as soon as is practicable to maintain the integrity of the annual calendar year requirement.
• The Department of Banking and Finance requires some applications to be filed at its main office. The executive order authorizes electronic versions of these documents to be submitted and allows associated payments to be made via check or electronic ACH debit transactions. These changes are effective until 30 days after the lifting of the COVID-19 state of emergency.
NE case count update
As of April 1, 214 Nebraskans have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 3,812 who have been tested. That's up from 177 cases the day before, when 3,209 had been tested.
Five Nebraskans have now died from the virus.
Four Corners Health Department, which serves Seward, York, Butler and Polk counties, had its first (and so far, only) lab-confirmed case of the virus on March 30—a man in his 50s from York County who returned from traveling.
Twenty-three of Nebraska's 93 counties have confirmed COVID-19 cases, but none in Seward County. That's up one county from the previous day.
Fifty-six Nebraska counties are under Directed Health Measures, which mandate social distancing, prohibit elective surgeries and heavily regulate restaurants and other businesses. Violations are punishable by law. Seward County is included in the mandate, which almost doubled from the 30 counties that were under DHM on March 31.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 186,101 COVID-19 cases in the United States and 3,603 deaths, as of April 1. Cases have been reported in 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands. These statistics include both confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.
For more information, visit http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx#SectionLink1 or www.cdc.gov.
