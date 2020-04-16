Smiles for miles: Werman spreading cheer one street at a time
“Do good things, one thing at a time.”
That’s how Seward resident Nick Werman is spending his time—doing good things.
With a little ingenuity and a few partnerships, Werman has spent the past few weeks in his white Silverado pickup, driving around town.
His goal?
“To give people a reason to smile,” he said.
Along with the coronavirus came people stuck at home, frowns and falling spirits, and Werman decided to do something about it.
“It started with computer speakers and some spray paint,” he said.
He took some old sheets of plywood and set them up in the back of his truck. He spray-painted a lime green smiley face on the wood, then added some speakers and began playing feel-good music: “Don't Worry, Be Happy” and “Dancin' in the Street” to name a couple.
He began driving through neighborhoods to make people smile and give them a second away from any troubles they may be facing—a lost job, an illness, being cooped up for too long, fear.
“There’s too much bad media right now. There’s too much negative stuff for people to look at,” Werman said.
When the electrical inverter he was using to power the sound system stopped working, he went to O’Reilly Auto Parts in Seward for a new one.
“They just donated a $100 inverter to me so I could keep playing,” Werman said.
Seward Lumber donated high-grade plywood to the project.
“Sack Lumber cut it for me and donated the paint so we could get it weatherproofed so I could play in the rain,” Werman said.
His wife, Jess, painted a heart and musical notes on the box that holds the speakers.
Since April 4, he’s driven about 80 miles per day within the Seward city limits. He’s been out from 9 a.m. until dark every day except Easter Sunday because of bad weather.
Read more HERE.
Traffic down 30%, speeding violations increase
Nebraska State Troopers continue to patrol roads and investigate crime throughout the state. Troopers have seen a dramatic increase in excessive speeding violations over the last few weeks.
Since March 19, when the first directed health measures were issued in Nebraska, troopers have cited 66 drivers for speeding at more than 100 miles per hour. Those 66 speeding violations have occurred in 18 different counties.
For comparison, the period of March 19 through April 9, 2019, had only 36 such speeding violations of 100 miles per hour or more.
Several of these dangerous drivers have been reported to NSP by other motorists on the road. Any motorist who observes a dangerous or impaired driver can call *55 or 800-525-5555 to reach NSP dispatchers, who will share that information with troopers on the road. NSP’s patrol efforts remain at normal staffing levels throughout the state.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that statewide traffic volumes held steady for the third straight week at about a 30% decrease compared to the 2016-18 average.
The department has been analyzing data collected from 58 sites across the state to estimate the impact of COVID-19 on traffic volumes since March.
Statewide traffic volumes for the week of April 5-11 were 28% below the three-year average from 2016-18. Truck and freight traffic remained at near normal levels across the state.
Don't let your meeting get hacked
Because of COVID-19, an increasing number of individuals and organizations are turning to communications platforms—such as Webex, Zoom and Microsoft Teams—for online meetings. In turn, cyber actors are hijacking online meetings that are not secured with passwords or that use unpatched software.
Tips for defending against online meeting hijacking
- Do not make meetings public. Instead, require a meeting password or use the waiting room feature and control the admittance of guests.
- Do not share a link to a meeting on an unrestricted publicly available social media post. Provide the link directly to specific people.
- Manage screen sharing options. Change screen sharing to “Host Only.”
- Ensure users are using the updated version of remote access/meeting applications.
- Ensure telework policies address requirements for physical and information security.
For more information visit: https://www.us-cert.gov/ncas/alerts/aa20-099a.
Participate in #ArborDayAtHome with Tree-A-Thon
On Arbor Day weekend (April 24-26), Nebraskans will participate in the statewide Nebraska Tree-A-Thon to celebrate #ArborDayAtHome by planting and celebrating trees.
Communities are collaborating with a coalition including Beyond School Bells and afterschool providers, the Arbor Day Foundation, Natural Resources Districts, Audubon Nebraska, Nebraska Forest Service, Nebraska Department of Education and the University of Nebraska.
Whether it is planting trees, going on a nature walk, making birdhouses or posting a tree selfie, Nebraska’s youth and their families are encouraged to join the Tree-A-Thon this year to collectively share in the importance of trees.
Join the Tree-A-Thon by posting a picture of your family planting or celebrating trees with hashtags #netreeathon, #treeselfie and #arbordayathome.
Thank a dispatcher
April 12-18 is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. The Nebraska Public Service Commission encourages everyone to take time to honor 911 dispatchers and telecommunicators for everything they do for citizens and first responders.
Scams abound during crisis
Malicious cyber threat actors are capitalizing on the global attention surrounding COVID-19 to facilitate scams, distribute malware and send phishing emails.
The Office of the Chief Information Officer asks Nebraskans to practice the following safe security habits online:
- Exercise caution in handling any email with a COVID-19-related subject line, attachment or hyperlink, and be wary of social media pleas, texts or calls related to COVID-19. Tips for Avoiding Social Engineering and Phishing Attacks: https://www.us-cert.gov/ncas/tips/ST04-014
- Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails and be wary of email attachments. Tips for Using Caution with Email Attachments: https://www.us-cert.gov/ncas/tips/ST04-010
- Use trusted sources—such as legitimate, government websites—for up-to-date, fact-based information about COVID-19.
- Look at the email address, not just the sender. A genuine email from a legitimate organization would have the organization’s name in the domain name, indicating that it is coming from someone at the organization.
- Do not reveal personal or financial information in an email, and do not respond to email solicitations for this information.
- Verify a charity’s authenticity before making donations.
- Look for obvious grammatical errors and be wary of any emails that have implied consequences for failure to comply with demands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.