Good morning, it's May 13. We have the first official results of Nebraska's state primary. Also, don't forget the deadline for the SCI pet photo contest is tomorrow. Voting begins the week after.
Primary election results
Below are the unofficial results for the Nebraska state primary, as of 9 p.m. May 12, including Seward County's Ward 2 commissioner position. We will have official results for you as soon as we are able. A total of 3,617 ballots were cast in Seward County, with there being 11,131 voters registered.
Seward County Commissioner (Ward 2)
Becky Paulsen: 67 votes
Darrel Zabrocki: 135
Chad Orwen: 37
Write-ins: 0
Total votes: 243
Democratic presidential candidate:
Joe Biden: 823
Bernie Sanders: 94
Tulsi Gabbard: 36
Elizabeth Warren: 56
Write-ins: 30
Total: 1,039
Republican presidential candidate:
Donald Trump: 1,768
Bill Weld: 243
Write-ins: 44
Total votes: 2, 055
A moment of happiness
If you happened to drive by Greene Place or Ridgewood senior living facilities last week and saw a unicorn, don’t worry, it was all for the smiles.
Sheila Carroll of Lincoln brought her gray Arabian horse Jewel to the facilities May 5 in hopes of lifting the spirits of residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carroll, who previously worked at Ridgewood and is now a nursing instructor, felt like she wasn’t doing enough just sitting at a computer. She loves her teaching job and working with students, but felt inclined to help in a different way.
“I remember hearing from my peers on the frontlines and that I wasn’t doing what I should have been,” Carroll said.
With restrictions still in place in many states, including Nebraska, safeguarding residents from the coronavirus by no visits and limited interactions, Carroll stepped into action.
She and Jewel have traveled to an estimated half dozen senior living centers to wave and interact with residents through their windows.
Jewel, a rescue horse, is decked out in colorful hair extensions and a unicorn horn attached.
“It’s kind of funny because it’s like she knows what to do (at the facilities),” Carroll said. “She knows she has a job to do.”
At both Ridgewood and Greene Place, the duo walked up to each window and waved. Some residents walked up, huge smiles on their faces. Some asked to pet the horse or held their hands out as if to feed Jewel.
Carroll said she started this last year and they have at least four to six visits in the books in the next few weeks. She said even after normalcy to the world returns, they will plan to keep up their appearances at living centers in Lincoln and surrounding areas.
“I just have so much fun,” Carroll said. “The biggest thing is to give them one moment of happiness and a smile.”
That's it for today-see you tomorrow!
