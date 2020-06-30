Believe it or not, it's the last day of June already.
New confirmations
Four Corners Health Department announced on Monday that Seward County has two new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing its total up to 36 cases with 30 individuals recovered. One of those new cases is a delayed test result from May where the person as already recovered.
Fireworks allowed at Liebers Point
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is allowing fireworks six state recreation areas from 8 a.m. to midnight on July 4 and Liebers Point at Branched Oak Lake was named as one of the sites.
Officials reminded visitors to be mindful of dry conditions when lighting fireworks.
Follow all week
Keep an eye on the Daily Update, the Independent's Facebook page and SewardIndependent.com throughout the week for Fourth of July content. And you'll want to buy a copy of this week's Independent for our special Fourth of July section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.