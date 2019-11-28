We're thankful for our readers and the opportunity to serve up the news in each of our local communities. Happy Thanksgiving!
Today
32° 28°
Snow showers. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper 20s.
|Humidity:
|89%
|Cloud Coverage:
|%
|Wind:
|SE at 11 mph
|Chance of Snow:
|0%
|UV Index:
|1 Low
|Sunrise:
|07:30:35 AM
|Sunset:
|05:02:08 PM
Today
Snow showers. High 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.
Tonight
Cloudy skies with freezing drizzle after midnight. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
A mix of rain and freezing rain in the morning. Light rain in the afternoon. High 39F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.