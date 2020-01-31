Omaha intended delivery location
Seward County Sheriff Mike Vance arrested three men and seized approximately 27 pounds of crystal methamphetamine Jan. 29.
The traffic stop occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m., when Vance initiated a traffic stop on a flatbed tow truck that was hauling a Cadillac Escalade on Interstate 80.
During the vehicle search, 21 packages of crystal methamphetamine weighing 27 pounds were discovered in the sidewall of the vehicle. The street value is estimated at approximately $594,000.
The investigation showed the narcotics were transported from Juarez, Mexico, and intended to be delivered in Omaha.
Today:
Give blood: The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Friday, Jan. 31, from noon to 6 p.m. at Pac ‘N’ Save in Seward. For an appointment, contact Paul Mueller or CJ Novak at Pac ‘N’ Save at (402) 643-6609 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter PacNSave. Bring a donor card or photo ID. Donors should eat breakfast and/or lunch and drink plenty of water prior to donating blood.
Trivia Night: The 10th annual St. John Parent-Teacher League trivia night is tonight, Jan. 31, at the Seward County Ag Pavilion. Doors open at 6 p.m. Eight-player teams answer 10 rounds of 10 questions. Registration was due Jan. 24. For more information, email stjohntrivia@gmail.com or call Michelle Meyer at (402) 219-3008.
