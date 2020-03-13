Concordia extends spring break amid COVID-19 concerns
Concordia University in Seward announced Thursday afternoon, March 12, that it is extending spring break an additional week because of COVID-19 concerns.
The announcement came during a meeting for businesses and other organizations about what to expect in the coming days or weeks related to the coronavirus, which has been rapidly spreading across the world, United States and has now made its way to Nebraska.
CU students were supposed to return to campus Monday, March 15, but are now being asked to stay away an extra week.
Students will have the option of coming back to campus on March 23, and classes will switch to an online format from then until at least April 3.
The university was to send out an alert to students and families Thursday afternoon.
Read more HERE.
What about local schools?
Dr. Josh Fields, superintendent of Seward Public Schools, said schools currently are operating as normal, though the district is planning for the effects of COVID-19.
“That could change tomorrow or Monday,” he said. “We are doing our best right now to keep things as normal as we can.”
SPS teachers from kindergarten through 12th grade used their already-scheduled professional development day earlier this week to put together e-learning lessons so they can continue teaching in an online format if needed.
Read more HERE.
What about the hospital? COVID-19 procedures in place at MHCS
“One piece of good news is that the hospital and clinics won’t be closing. That doesn’t happen in our business,” said Roger Reamer, CEO of Memorial Health Care Systems in Seward, Milford and Utica.
Reamer addressed about 70 people Thursday afternoon, March 12, to answer questions from business owners and others regarding the new strain of coronavirus and what Seward County can expect to happen with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Reamer said MHCS has already had to follow protocol for dealing with a potential case of COVID-19 on March 11, but so far, everyone in Nebraska who has tested positive for the disease is in quarantine. Only two are hospitalized, and the rest are in self-quarantine at home, without many symptoms.
Those in quarantine so far are family members of others who tested positive for the disease.
Reamer said it’s not cause for major concern until people start hearing about “community spread,” which is when people begin obtaining the virus without being able to track where they got it from.
Reamer said hospital and clinic procedures are changing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We’ll be asking the community to do some things differently,” he said.
Read more HERE.
NAIA cancels rest of tournament
The Concordia women's basketball team will be unable to defend its national title from last year. The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics cancelled its national basketball tournaments (both men's and women's) during the second day of games because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus, which is causing the disease COVID-19.
The CU men lost their game the morning of March 12, just before the announcement was made. The Bulldogs came up short against Ottawa 87-84.
Events postponed?
The Ag Banquet scheduled for Monday night, March 16, is still set to happen as planned. Watch for updates in the event it gets cancelled.
Four Corners Health Department is encouraging those with plans for large gatherings to reconsider. Options like holding meetings via Skype or Zoom are noted alternatives.
Sports
The Centennial boys' basketball team saw its season end March 12 in overtime. Sutton outlasted the Broncos 55-48. Jake Bargen and Cooper Gierhan led the team with 13 points each. The NSAA limited spectators to immediate family of the teams and coaches, but those in attendance supported their teams to the end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.