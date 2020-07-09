Today is Tom Hanks' 63rd birthday. He and his wife survived coronavirus so you can get through today.
Loans come to Seward
Twenty-one Seward businesses received Payroll Protection Program loans, according to data released by the Small Business Association, to preserve 1,364 total jobs to the area.
Concordia University, Hughes Brothers and Memorial Health Care Systems both were reported to have received $2-5 million, according to the SBA. CCS Group LLC, Laminated Wood Systems, Nebraska Equipment, St. John Lutheran Church and Seward Motor Freight were the businesses that received $350,000-$1 million. SBA reported all others from Seward received between $150,000-$350,000.
The loans are a government program meant for small businesses to maintain jobs through losses caused by the coronavirus.
Hey now, all-star
Recent Seward Class of 2020 graduate Addison Smith was chosen as a member of the first Striv Allstar Classic Volleyball team, Striv Sports released on Wednesday. Seward head coach Tom Pallas named coach to Smith and her teammates on the Orange Team.
Tourney town
Seward hosts 40 softball teams from throughout the area for a tournament starting Thursday that lasts through the weekend.
The project has been in the works for a year. Those involved have been instructed to follow directed health measures.
More cases
There have been seven new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed in the Four Corners Health District since Monday afternoon, five of which came from Seward County.
In Wednesday afternoon's update, Four Corners confirmed Seward County's confirmed case status has increased to 49 overall. Thirty-two of those 49 have recovered.
Four Corners Executive Director Laura McDougall is scheduled to deliver her weekly briefing on Thursday at 1 p.m.
