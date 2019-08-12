School starts around the area Wednesday and Thursday, so drivers should be aware of kids walking or riding bikes around the schools.
The Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership Ambassadors will host breakfast for Seward Public Schools teachers Monday, Aug. 12, from 8 to 9 a.m. at the high school.
The Seward Songwriter season will kick off Monday, Aug. 12, at Olde Glory Theatre with a performance by Kira Small. The show starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, call Lloyd Schultz at (402) 523-5025. Small is a nationally touring singer-songwriter, recording artist, 2018 Songwriter Showcase Winner (Rocky Mountain Folks Fest), 2015 International Songwriting Competition Finalist, 2012 Independent Music Awards winner and former member of Berklee College of Music’s voice faculty.
The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will meet the second Tuesday of each month. The group is open to anyone who has a family member dealing with dementia. The meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m. at Brookdale Heartland Park.
The Seward chapter of Toastmasters International meets Tuesdays from noon to 12:55 p.m. in the east fireplace room at the Seward Civic Center. The organization helps people develop their public speaking skills. For more information, contact Suzanne Gligorevic at (402) 643-4189.
