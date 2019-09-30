Today is the last day of September. On this date in 1934, Babe Ruth played his final game as a Yankee and went 0-3.
Garland Fire held an open house Sept. 29 with fire truck rides, a community meal, games, giveaways and more. About 125 people attended. Firefighters said it was their way to give back to the community and thank residents and the village board for all of their support.
Start the morning early: The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry will host a legislative forum Monday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 a.m. in the basement of the Seward Civic Center. Speakers planned include State Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward and U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
Learn about Medicare: Medicare and You will be presented Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6:30 p.m. at the Seward Civic Center. The event is hosted by Jones Group. An RSVP is appreciated but not required at (402) 643-2900.
Weekend scoreboard
Football: Northwest 35, Seward 28
Aquinas 35, Centennial 0
Milford 35, Central City 19
Malcolm 67, Syracuse 6
Concordia 16, Briar Cliff 14 for CU homecoming (Saturday)
Softball: Northwest 4, Seward 3
Seward 13, Scottsbluff 3
Seward 10, Hastings 9
Milford 7, Wilber-Clatonia 6
Wayne 1, Milford 0
Milford 13, Cozad 1
Auburn 6, Malcolm 1
Malcolm 5, Cass County Central 1
Centennial 7, Columbus Lakeview 5
Centennial 7, FCEMF 1
Centennial 12, Central City 0 - Broncos win the Central City Invite
Volleyball: Malcolm goes 2-1 at the Southern Invite with wins over Thayer Central and Southern and a loss to Heartland.
Centennial goes 2-1 at Adams Central with wins over Boone Central/Newman Grove and Doniphan-Trumbull and a loss to Fillmore Central.
