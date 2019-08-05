It's county fair week!
The Seward County Fair officially opens Thursday, Aug. 8. However, pre-fair contests have already begun. The horse show begins today and continues tomorrow. Entry times for 4-H/FFA and open class exhibits span Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with judging on Tuesday and Wednesday. See the full schedule and a copy of the 2019 Fairbook HERE.
Joe Diffie to perform Friday night
If you haven't bought your tickets for Friday night's concert at the Seward County Fair, you can get them HERE. They're $20 in advance or $25 the day of the show.
Country music artist Joe Diffie will headline the Seward County Fair concert this year on Aug. 9. This marks the third year in a row a big name country act will headline the concert following John Michael Montgomery in 2017 and Blackhawk in 2018.
A Tulsa, Oklahoma, native and Grammy Award winner for Best Country Collaboration in 1998, Diffie has produced seven studio albums over a career spanning almost 30 years. He has produced five Billboard number-one singles including “Home,” “Third Rock from the Sun” and “Pickup Man,” which sat at number one for four weeks.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert starts at 8 p.m., with the Dylan Bloom Band. Seating will be available in the grandstands, or attendees may bring lawn chairs.
Read more about the show HERE.
Take a survey about Milford
The Milford City Council is asking for business owners to give their ideas for revitalization projects.
The council heard from Jonathan Jank of the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership about available downtown revitalization grants during its July 2 meeting and has since developed a survey for business owners to give their ideas on what grant money could be used for.
Jank said the council had previously applied for a revitalization grant but didn’t receive it because it wasn’t a leadership certified city. It has since gained LCC status, so Jank encouraged the city to reapply.
The money could be used for a variety of projects, including updates to building facades, paving alleys or updating portions of the sewer system. Milford City Council member Kelly Heser said at the council's July 23 special meeting that most of the business owners the council had spoken with so far thought the money should be used for facade improvements or repairs to make downtown storefronts more attractive.
The city could apply for up to $400,000, and would have to match at least 25% (at least an additional $100,000). That match could come from the city budget, building and business owners, donors or other entities.
The council approved using $2,500 in LB840 funds to pay for a pre-planning study.
Take the survey HERE by Aug. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.