Happy Friday, we made it. Want to get a jump start on the week? Check out these local headlines.
New suitor
Seward City Council members cleared the way for construction to begin this fall on the newest business at Seward's Rail Campus: Levander's Body Shop, pending closing on Sept. 30.
At this week's council meeting the members approved that motion. The body shop's initial lot is southeast of Scoular.
Testing complications
In a Thursday briefing, Four Corners Health officials said that because of some complications and a shortage of equipment that has either not been repaired or is unavailable, commercial testing for the novel coronavirus has been delayed. Instead, patients have been referred to Test Nebraska sites.
Memorial Health Care System CEO Roger Reamer said that the hospital isn't doing swab testing for the time being and instead referring those hoping to get tested to Test Nebraska. Reamer said they still have openings with Test Nebraska today.
Breakfast and Books
Friday was the fourth annual Plum Creek Festival's Breakfast and Books program to promote reading and literacy in Seward County. Hosted by Concordia University, authors and readers alike shared their favorite reading initiatives.
