Construction starts
Construction started July 13 on I-80 between Reference Post 371 and Reference Post 383, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Constructors, Inc. of Lincoln, Nebraska has the $16,267,772 contract. Work includes concrete pavement repair, asphalt milling and overlay, guardrail installation, bridge repair, culvert work and permanent pavement marking operations. Traffic will be maintained with lane restrictions in both eastbound and westbound directions. There will be ramp closures at Exit 373 (Goehner) and Exit 379 (Seward) interchanges with detours. I-80 lane closures will occur at night except for bridge repair work. Anticipated completion is late Spring 2021.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and put phones down.
You can get tested in Seward
Test Nebraska will be at MHCS in Seward Fridays, July 17 and 24, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Assessments may be completed at TestNebraska.com or Testnebraska/es for Spanish. Once the assessment is completed, applicants will receive an email from Test Nebraska informing them of eligibility. If eligible, the email will ask for location, date and time that are convenient. The confirmation email will include a bar code, which residents need to print and bring to the test site.
Those with questions about testing or who need help completing the assessment should call the Test Nebraska hotline at (402) 207-9377.
Need something this weekend?
The Seward County Historical Society will hold its quarterly meeting Sunday, July 19, at 2 p.m. at the museum in Goehner. Masks are encouraged but not required, and social distances will be observed. Nolan Eickhoff will talk about his abandoned cemeteries project, and refreshments will be served.
Tax relief in 'strong position'
Gov. Pete Ricketts released a statement earlier this week saying that the state is in "strong position" for property tax relief. That's expected to be one of the major debate topics when the legislature reconvenes on Monday, July 20.
Nebraska's final state general fund tax receipts for the previous fiscal year exceeded projections by over $10 million, according to a Wednesday release from Tony Fulton, Tax Commissioner.
A hot one
While parts of Central Nebraska have been placed in a Heat Warning for most of Friday afternoon, Seward's temperature is forecasted to reach the 90's, even into triple digits with humidity.
So it'll feel more like a typical mid-July day than the last few.
Ethanol losses
Results of an economic impact report conducted by the Renewable Fuels Association suggest losses of more than $3.4 billion in revenue to the ethanol industry since the start of the pandemic.
RFA Chief Economist Scott Richman explained that the impact exceeded 1.3 billion gallons and that usage of corn for ethanol production is about 500 million bushels lower.
Corona counter
The past two-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by seven in the Four Corners District as of July 15:
Seward County has three new cases for a total of 58 cases, and 41 have recovered.
York County has three new cases for a total of 55 cases, and 45 have recovered.
Butler County has one new case for a total of 54, and 49 have recovered.
Polk County remains at 12 cases total, and all have recovered.
