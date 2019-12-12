Company names facility, director of operations
Scoular now has a name for its new freeze-dried pet food ingredient manufacturing subsidiary: Petsource by Scoular.
The name was announced Dec. 10.
Petsource will develop, procure, freeze-dry and package high-protein ingredients for pet food manufacturers. It is among the first in the country to bring these steps together under one roof, positioning itself as the go-to source for pet food companies.
Central to the project is a $50 million manufacturing plant under construction in Seward. Scoular broke ground in August, and the plant is on track to open in fall 2020.
The plant will create up to 100 new jobs in Seward. Hiring is expected to begin in spring 2020.
Petsource also announced Jon Heussner as director of operations, responsible for manufacturing at the Seward site. Heussner has held leadership roles in operations, project management and engineering for Tyson Foods, Conagra Brands, Hain Celestial Seasonings and most recently, Dean Foods.
Churches offering hot meals over break
Two churches in the Utica area are working to make sure families who need a hot meal will get one—or four—over the holiday season.
The Utica United Methodist Church and Ebenezer United Methodist Church near Waco are hosting four community meals during the winter break from school.
The meals will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 26 and 27 and Jan. 2 and 3 at the Utica Village Auditorium.
The meals are open to all families in the Centennial Public School district.
The Fridays, Dec. 27 and Jan. 3, will include a family friendly movie showing, beginning at noon.
Myra Nicolaus and Marilyn Hyde are organizing the event. They’re both former teachers at Centennial Elementary and both work with the United Methodist Youth Fellowship.
“Marilyn and I are constantly looking for things that need to be done in our community or communities nearby,” Nicolaus said. “We felt that there are kids that their main meal is at noon at school. With two weeks of vacation over school break, some of them will not get a hot meal like they need.”
Santa visits Seward
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in their house in downtown Seward on the following dates: Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m.; Thursdays, Dec. 12 and 19, from 6 to 8 p.m.; Saturdays, Dec. 14 and 21, from 3 to 5 p.m.; and Sundays, Dec. 15 and 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. Their house is located on the north side of the courthouse square.
Choir, orchestra present semester performance
The Concordia University Chamber Choir and Chamber Orchestra will hold their fall semester performance Thursday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Recital Hall of the Music Center on campus. The string ensemble’s program is composed of a variety of music along with some familiar Christmas chorales.
Gala set to celebrate Our Redeemer
Our Redeemer Church and School of Staplehurst will host a gala Friday, Dec. 13, at Harvest Hall in Seward. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets include a meal, drinks and entertainment. Table sponsorships are also available. For more information, visit https://ORLS.home.qtego.net or call Committee Chair Roger Beckmann at (402) 641-7073, Principal Harlan Anson at (402) 535-2251 or the Rev. Shawn Kitzing at (402) 646-2625. Funds will go to the Our Redeemer Ministry Center building fund.
Milford decorating contest deadline nears
The Milford Chamber of Commerce will host a holiday home decorating contest in Milford. Entries are due by Friday, Dec. 13, with judging Dec. 14 through 21. Only curbside appeal will be judged.
Jazz takes stage for concert
Concordia University’s Winter Jazzfest will take place Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. in the Weller Auditorium on Concordia University’s campus.
Death notices:
