Seward, NE (68434)

Today

Considerable clouds this morning. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.