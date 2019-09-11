Good morning, it's the 18th anniversary of 9/11. Julie Geis of Beaver Crossing was one of those that perished in one of the two World Trade Towers that were struck Sept. 11, 2001. According to History.com, almost 3,000 people died in the attacks.
Happening this week:
Tricia Stanczyk of Seward, whose dog Jinx, won the Best of Breed at the Westminster Kennel Dog Show in February, will present Sept. 12 at the Seward Senior Center at 12:30 p.m.
During Fridays for You at the Seward Memorial Hospital Sept. 13, men's health will be the focus of the event. Dr. James Plasek will be the speaker and it begins at noon in the lower level Vahle conference room.
Centennial High School is hosting burger night Sept. 13 from 6-8 p.m. during their homecoming football game against Battle Creek. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, cookies and beverages will be on the menu for $6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.