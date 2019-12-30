Just two days remain in 2019. Come Wednesday, we'll be in a new year and a new decade. Have you thought about your resolutions yet?
What's going on to close the year? Well ...
Seward Memorial Library will host a Noon Year’s Eve Party for children who cannot stay awake until midnight to greet 2020. The fun begins at 11 a.m. There will be games, crafts, snacks and a big surprise at noon. Registration is required and can be done by calling the library at (402) 643-3318, emailing the library at info@sewardlibrary.org or stopping in. Children who have not yet attended school need to be accompanied by an adult during this one-hour event.
Chuck Crain from Presleys’ Branson and RFD TV will present a concert Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m. at the Seward Senior Center. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and a free-will donation will be accepted. For more information, call (402) 641-7462 or (420) 641-1386.
How about next year?
Come to the Seward Memorial Library at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, to enjoy a newly released feature film on the big screen located in the lower level. For the specific title of this movie and other questions, call the library at (402) 643-3318.
The Seward County League of Women Voters meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:15 p.m. at the Seward Civic Center. The next meeting will be Jan. 2. The public is invited to attend.
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Friday, Jan. 3, from noon to 6 p.m. at Pac ‘N’ Save in Seward. To register, visit RedCrossBlood.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Weekend scoreboard
The Centennial boys' and girls' basketball teams finished second at the Malcolm Boosters Holiday Tournament. The boys beat Malcolm 57-45 Friday but lost to Oakland-Craig 43-29 Saturday. The girls defeated Malcolm 45-32 but lost to Oakland-Craig 55-41.
Seward's girls finished second at Wahoo, downing Bishop Neumann 47-28 but losing to Wahoo 59-52. The boys were 0-2 with losses to Neumann 56-34 and Wahoo 72-44.
The Milford basketball teams are both 2-0 in their holiday tournament. The girls edged BDS 50-47 Friday and beat Superior 42-30 Saturday. The boys beat BDS 42-40 and Cross County 53-43. Both are in the championship games, which have been moved to Tuesday at Central City.
The Concordia men's basketball team dominated Peru State College Saturday afternoon 109-60 behind 26 points from Seward native Brevin Sloup.
Deaths
To read the obituary or find service information, click on the name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.