Just think - in about a month, schools are scheduled to start classes. Districts are working on opening plans - stay tuned. Many of the area school boards meet tonight.
The total of COVID-19 cases has risen by three in the Four Corners District as of July 10.
Seward County has two new cases for a total of 51 cases, and 34 have recovered.
York County has one new case for a total of 49 cases, and 40 have recovered.
Polk County has 12 cases total, and 11 have recovered.
Butler County remains at 52 cases, and 49 have recovered.
The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 164, and 134 of those have recovered.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.
Strong legs run
Seward County had three players represent their high schools at the 62nd annual Shrine Bowl football game July 11 in Kearney. COVID-19 postponed the game from June. Representing Seward High were Tyler Lenz and Jordan Kavulak. Davon Brees represented Centennial High, as did Coach Evan Klanecky.
