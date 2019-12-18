Good morning and welcome to Wednesday, Dec. 18. There's one week left to get that Christmas shopping done, are you ready? Here are some local happenings and news as the countdown gets closer:
Interstate work to close lanes
Commuters on the interstate may want to start planning a new route.
Parts of Interstate 80 through Seward County will close in the spring of 2020 and won’t fully reopen until next winter, if all goes according to plan.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced an interstate improvement project that will disrupt traffic between Goehner and Milford.
The project is to improve about nine miles of road, as well as bridges on Link 80G, also known as the Goehner Spur, or 364th Road, and Highway 15.
Work will begin about .4 miles west of Exit 373, Goehner, and go east to Exit 382, Milford.
“The purpose of the proposed project is to preserve the transportation asset, improve the reliability of the transportation system and perpetuate the mobility of the traveling public,” NDOT said in a news release. “The need for the proposed project is based on the current condition of the existing roadway and bridges.”
The project includes concrete repairs, milling and resurfacing the roadway and surfaced shoulders with asphalt, bridge repairs and removing and replacing guardrail.
A bridge on L-80G will be resurfaced with asphalt and widened with 2-foot paved shoulders.
On and off ramps at Goehner and Seward interchanges will be resurfaced, too, and those at the Goehner and Milford rest areas will get an overlay. For more, see the Dec. 18 issue of the SCI.
Happening soon:
Josie Oxford will speak today about her travels to Africa at the Seward Senior Center. She traveled with Mission Opportunities Short Term Ministries. The program starts at 12:30 p.m.
A Buddy Check for military veterans will be Dec. 22 from 7-9 p.m. at the Bottle Rocket Brewing Company in Seward, located at 230 S. Fifth Street. It is open to veterans of all branches and is a chance for them to talk and connect with one another over beer and pizza.
The Seward Show Choir will at the Seward Senior Center Thursday, Dec. 19, at 3 p.m.
Southeast Community College's Milford campus will hold its fall commencement tomorrow, Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m. It will be held in the Welsh Center. Featured speaker is Aaron Hummel, vice president of Credit in Omaha and a 1999 graduate of SCC.
Girls' basketball: Centennial 41, Fairbury 37
Milford 64, Ashland-Greenwood 44
Lincoln Christian 45, Seward 41
Boys' basketball: Lincoln Christian 58, Seward 30
Centennial 46, Fairbury 33
Wrestling: Milford brings home the runner-up trophy from Axtell - Konner, Ethan, Trent, Jeaven and Christopher are individual champions
Softball: The following have been selected for the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star game in July - from Seward Coach Rich Eber, Jordin Battaglia, Haley Marshall; from Milford Calyn Mowinkel; from Malcolm Taylor Glause.
