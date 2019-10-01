Good morning-welcome to the first day of October. Fire prevention and breast cancer are all subjects of awareness during the month so look out for special sections regarding throughout October.
Happening this week:
Medicare and You will be presented this evening at the Seward Civic Center, beginning at 6:30 p.m. It is hosted by Jones Group. A reservation is appreciated but not required. Call (402) 643-2900 to make a reservation.
Concordia University's Osten Observatory will be open to the public this Thursday, Oct. 3, from 8-9:30 p.m. There is no set program and guests can come and go as they please. The event will be cancelled if it is too cloudy or windy-please check the weather before coming.
The Seward Memorial Healthcare Systems Auxiliary annual bazaar will be Oct. 3-4 in the lower level Vahle conference room at the medical center. Christmas cards. gifts, jewelry and baked goods will be for sale. All proceeds go toward MCHS and will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
National Depression Screening Day is Oct. 10. Blue Valley Behavioral Health will hold screenings from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call (402) 643-3343. Tools are available online at bvh.net. Click on Screening Options/Online Screening to access the depression screening.
