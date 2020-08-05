No surprise that Aug. 5, Work Like a Dog Day, falls on a Wednesday. It's also National Underwear Day so play it safe and celebrate accordingly.
Fall sports go!
The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) Board of Directors unanimously approved starting fall sports as scheduled during its special Zoom meeting. The NSAA did leave flexibility for some districts to delay sports and activities.
Preseason practices begin Monday.
The 'Dogs are back in town
New Concordia University students arrive in Seward and starting moving in this weekend. So be aware when traveling throughout Seward -- especially on North Columbia St. -- this weekend.
Emerald ash borer spotted
An emerald ash borer beetle was discovered in a trap near Seward County, as well as a tree in Washington County.
The metallic-green beetle lays larvae, which burrows under bark of ash trees and kills it by disrupting water flow and nutrients.
