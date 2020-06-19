Tackle your Friday with local news you need to know.
Longer wait
Of course, Seward and Malcolm's baseball season openers scheduled for Thursday got washed out. Baseball and softball have to wait another day for competitive games in Seward.
But they've waited this long, what's another few days, right?
Slight rise
Unemployment numbers released Thursday morning show Nebraska rose in initial unemployment claims with a rise of 221.
New position
The Seward County Commissioners discussed and approved a new full-time civilian task force position at this week's meeting. That position is to replace the six-month interdiction task force training position previously held by Kendal Blake Swicord.
As reported in the June 17 Independent, Swicord lost his most recent appeal in Hall County court and has already filed an appeal to the appellate court.
Milwaukee slugger
Concordia's Jason Munsch was signed to a professional baseball contract by the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this week. Munsch went 3-0 and didn't allow a run through four appearances in the shortened 2020 season.
And don't forget
Sunday is Father's Day. Make sure you thank your dad for everything he's done for you.
