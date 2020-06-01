Today is June 1, also known as National Say Something Nice Day. It's also the birthday of Andy Griffith and Marilyn Monroe.
New DHMs take effect
The new Directed Health Measures for the Four Corners District, effective today, have been released. You can read them at www.fourcorners.ne.gov/coronavirus-n-cov. Four Corners staff is happy to answer any questions.
Among the changes are increases in gathering sizes from 10 to 25, restaurants, bars, taverns etc. are allowed customers at 50% capacity, wedding and funeral receptions are exempt from the gathering requirements but are limited to 25 people or 50% capacity, whichever is greater.
Practices for sports considered non-contact can start today, as can the use of school weight rooms.
The Nebraska Passport Program also kicks off today. Chapters Books and Gifts in Seward is the only local stop this year.
Corona counter
May 29, 2020—The past two-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by just two cases in the Four Corners District:
Butler County has one new case for a total of 46. Of the 46, there are 37 recovered individuals.
York County has one new case for a total of 36, and 31 are recovered.
Seward County remains at 28, and 19 are recovered.
Polk County remains at 10, and nine are recovered.
The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 120, and 96 of those have recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.