Welcome to another week. It won't feel much different than last week, at least to start with - temperatures in the 90s again today. Did we skip spring?
Churches are beginning to open again in various forms. Check out this week's Independent to learn about some of the area churches' plans.
Fireworks are coming
Because the in-person Fourth of July celebration has been canceled in Seward, the public fireworks display will also not happen.
“The Seward Fourth of July Celebration Committee could not guarantee that social distancing would be observed in Plum Creek Park by the spectators for the fireworks and then there was the question as to who was to enforce the social distancing and limit the crowds," Fireworks chair Curt Coddington said. "Also, to close the park would not be feasible and there was not enough parking if we required that the spectators remain in their cars.”
Fireworks stands will be open for people to buy their own fireworks, City Administrator Greg Butcher said. At this point people need to limit the crowds in the stands to 25 and maintain six feet between family groups.
Committee to meet
The Fourth of July Committee will hold its monthly meeting tomorrow night (June 9) at 7 p.m. at the Civic Center.
