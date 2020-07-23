It's a new day - make it a good one, even though it could get hairy out there. Don't go out without these news clips.
CPS hires interim
Centennial Public Schools has hired Dr. Virginia Moon to serve as interim superintendent. The hiring was done at a special meeting July 21.
Moon served as superintendent at Ralston for 11 years, as well as interim superintendent at Broken Bow, Omaha, Kearney and Auburn. She replaces Tim DeWaard, who resigned following his arrest on charges related to a high-school student.
Moon's contract begins immediately, according to a message from Board President Jason Richters, and will expire June 30, 2021. The board plans to conduct a search for a permanent superintendent and will keep its patrons updated throughout the process.
Public update
Thursday is the final Four Corners Health District press briefing before the current directed health measures are scheduled to expire. Seward County businesses, schools and cities are given an opportunity to speak about precautions they're taking against the spread of coronavirus.
Seward Public Schools Superintendent Josh Fields recently said that SPS is sticking to its in-person, on-schedule class schedule for the time being. That story can be found in this week's Independent.
Trio confirmed
Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Four Corners Health District within the last two days, according to a Wednesday afternoon press release. Three of them have come from Seward County.
Road work
Construction on Waverly Road will finish just before reaching Seward Middle School before the time school begins next month, Seward City Administrator Greg Butcher said at Tuesday evening's city council meeting.
That project could stretch east of the middle school with permission from school officials, but the project won't be completed until after school dismisses in May 2021.
Soothing mural
Need some good news after that? Ten-year old Mackenna Wollenburg completed a mural at St. John's Lutheran School earlier this summer that she planned and painted herself. The mural, as part of larger individual projects within the school, was meant to soothe students during stressful times.
Read more about Mackenna's mural in this week's Independent.
