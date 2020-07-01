Welcome to July and the second half of 2020. Let's hope this goes better.
Streamlined state fair
The Nebraska State Fair Board announced on Tuesday that it recently voted to approve holding a 2020 Nebraska State Fair that consists of mainly 4-H and FFA competitions and exhibits. That includes livestock competitions, contests, presentations and static exhibits.
Depending on Grand Island's directed health measures at the time of the fair (Aug. 28 - Sept. 7), the fair could offer concessions, amusement rides, motor sport activities and taverns. Large gatherings, such as the previously-scheduled concerts, have already been canceled.
Fourth section out now!
Be sure to purchase a copy of the Independent's Fourth of July Special Section when buying a copy of the July 1 Independent. In that section you can find historic photos, stories and more about the history of Seward's Fourth of July Celebration.
Fourth of July trivia
In what year did the Wissmann family premiere its original, Fourth of July-inspired musical, Let Freedom Sing?
Brats and burgers
The Seward band boosters are serving burgers and brats in the Pac 'N' Save parking lot on Wednesday night during the Seward Farmer's Market from 5-7 p.m.
Senior Bulldogs
Standouts Philly Lammers and Brevin Sloup were named 2019-20 Concordia Senior Female and Male Athletes of the Year, respectively, by the school's athletic department on Tuesday.
Lammers was named the NAIA Liston Award winner for athletic and academic excellence. Sloup, a Seward native having earned the nickname "The Mayor," helped the Bulldogs win the GPAC tournament championship this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.