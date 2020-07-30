Don't open that bag! Read these headlines first.
Unsolicited seeds
Recipients of unsolicited seeds appearing to be mailed from China shouldn't be opened and instead be reported to the United States Department of Agriculture, the USDA announced early Wednesday.
The USDA noted in a statement that it appeared to be nothing more than a "brushing scam" where a seller sends items out and lists its own customer service feedback to boost sales.
Case jump
Four Corners Health District confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 in Seward County between early Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total case count to 77. That makes 13 confirmed in Seward County in the last week.
Championships delayed
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Council of Presidents voted late Tuesday evening to postpone NAIA fall sports championships in all sports except football to spring 2021. The Council of Presidents will determine the fate of football national championships at its Friday meeting.
Concordia confirmed that decision doesn't alter its currently-scheduled slate of fall sports. Cross country, soccer and volleyball competition is scheduled to start competition Sept. 5 and football is scheduled to start Sept. 12. Practices start no earlier than Aug. 15.
