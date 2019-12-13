Completion set for January
The new municipal building is almost finished at the corner of First Street and Walnut Avenue in Milford.
Last week, the ceiling grids and lights went in. Landscaping and concrete work is being completed outside, and three flagpoles have been installed out front.
The brick has been placed on the exterior, and glass went in last week, as well.
City Clerk Jeanne Hoggins and Police Chief Forrest Siebken are in the process of choosing furnishings for the building, which their two departments will occupy.
The building is tentatively set for completion in late January.
SCCDP earns Deal of the Year honor
The Mid-America Economic Development Council recognized Seward County at its annual economic development awards at the 2019 Mid-America Competitiveness Conference and Site Selector Forum Dec. 8-10 in Chicago.
Seward County was the runner-up in the Economic Impact Deal of the Year small division category for bringing the Scoular manufacturing facility to Seward.
The category recognizes a project having significant and measurable impact on a city, county and region. The project must have already broken ground and been in the initial phase of implementation between January 2018 and June 2019.
The measurable impact can include capital investment, jobs, supplier network, economic impact or new partnership initiatives that positively improved the community.
Scoular’s new facility, which announced its name as Petsource on Dec. 10, will bring about 100 jobs to Seward County. It will manufacture freeze-dried pet food ingredients as the first industry at Seward’s Rail Campus.
“We’re really honored with this award and acknowledge that it’s really an award recognizing all the partners in this project,” said Jonathan Jank, president and CEO of the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership. “We’re grateful and accepting this award on behalf of all of them. It’s humbling that everybody’s on Team Seward County across the region. We’re fortunate to have so many great partners.”
Read more in the Dec. 18 SCI.
20/20 gala tonight
Our Redeemer Church and School of Staplehurst will host a gala Friday, Dec. 13, at Harvest Hall in Seward. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets include a meal, drinks and entertainment. Table sponsorships are also available. For more information, visit https://ORLS.home.qtego.net or call Committee Chair Roger Beckmann at (402) 641-7073, Principal Harlan Anson at (402) 535-2251 or the Rev. Shawn Kitzing at (402) 646-2625. Funds will go to the Our Redeemer Ministry Center building fund.
Entries due today for decorating contest
The Milford Chamber of Commerce will host a holiday home decorating contest in Milford. Entries are due by Friday, Dec. 13, with judging Dec. 14 through 21. Only curbside appeal will be judged.
Jazzfest on tonight
Concordia University’s Winter Jazzfest will take place Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. in the Weller Auditorium on Concordia University’s campus.
Santa plans breakfast in Seward
The Seward Rotary Club’s annual Breakfast with Santa will be Saturday, Dec. 14, at 9 a.m. For $1 per person, a breakfast of doughnuts, fruit and candy will be served, with music, entertainment and a visit from Santa Claus. The event is cosponsored by the Seward High Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
Handbells to play for Christmas
The Concordia Handbell Choir and Handbell Choir II will perform Saturday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m. in the Music Center’s Recital Hall on Concordia’s campus.
Jost plans annual Christmas concert
Sally Jost and Company will present “Sounds of the Season” Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Olde Glory Theatre. A windsor loin dinner will be served, with musical interludes between courses. Money raised will help pay off the Olde Glory Theatre’s building loan. For tickets, visit www.oldeglorysewardne.com or call (402) 304-5392. Tickets must be purchased by Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Improv troupe plans show
The Concordia IMPROVables, a student improvisational group, will perform Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. in Studio Theatre on the Concordia University campus.
