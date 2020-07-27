Believe it or not, we're just one week away from the Seward County Fair! Time to get started, I mean finish up, those 4-H projects!
Meeting at Centennial
Centennial Public Schools is hosting a community event tonight at 6 p.m. in the auditorium. Law enforcement will make a brief statement, and CPS staff will share resources through the Child Advocacy Center, as well as supports in place for training staff, parents and students.
Masks are not required but are encouraged. The event is limited to 250 people to ensure social distancing.
Bulldog athletics to sound different
Regular listeners to Concordia University athletics will notice something different starting this fall. Tyler Cavalli, who has been the voice of the Bulldogs, is stepping back from the microphone, and Evan Jones will move into his seat. Read more HERE.
SCC welcomes driver training
After approximately $1.5 million in renovations, Southeast Community College’s Professional Truck Driver Training program is now operating at full speed on the Milford Campus after being in Lincoln since its inception. In addition to renovating the Industry Training Center, improvements include a new parking garage for the vehicles, new roof, new HVAC systems, classroom improvements, and a brand-new paved concourse for the students to utilize.
Final renovations and touch-ups will be completed prior to students returning to the campus for Fall Semester, which begins Aug. 24. The eight-week Certificate program costs just more than $1,000 and admits students in fall, spring and summer terms.
For more information go to https://www.southeast.edu/truckdriver/.
Corona counter
As of July 24, the past two-day total of COVID-19 cases had risen by three in the Four Corners District:
Polk County has one new case for 18 cases total, and 12 have recovered.
Seward County has one new case for a total of 65 cases, and 51 have recovered.
York County has one new case for a total of 62 cases, and 51 have recovered.
Butler County remains at 55 cases, and 50 have recovered.
The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 200, and 164 of those have recovered.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Four Corners at (402) 362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.
