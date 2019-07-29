It was a full weekend with the Missoula Children's Theater performance, Milford Fun Days, Utica Heritage Days and the Cordova Pigeon Race. Check out this week's Seward County Independent and Milford Times for coverage.
Catch your breath and see what's happening during this week. And make sure you're ready for the county fair. It starts Saturday with the archery competition and gets going next Monday with the 4-H horse show.
This week
The Milford Senior Center will celebrate birthdays Monday, July 29, at noon. Pizza Kitchen will cater lunch, and the Franklin Hronik Polka Band will perform.
Chris Blanke, RN, of Four Corners Health Department will present a program on skin cancer Tuesday, July 30, at 12:30 p.m. at the Seward Senior Center. She will talk about what skin cancer looks like, what to do and how to prevent it.
Judy Mullally, social services department representative with Memorial Health Care Systems, will present “An Understanding and Overview of Hospice and the Services It Provides” Wednesday, July 31, at 12:30 p.m. at the Seward Senior Center.
The Utica Senior Center will host bingo Wednesday, July 31, at 1 p.m. Heartland Park will sponsor the event which will celebrate special July days.
The American Red Cross bloodmobile will be in the Pac ‘N’ Save parking lot in Seward from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31. Pac ‘N’ Save will give away a $50 gift card to one lucky donor. For an appointment, contact Paul Mueller or CJ Novak at Pac ‘N’ Save at (402) 643-6609 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter PacNS. Bring your donor card or photo ID. Eat breakfast/lunch and drink plenty of water before donating blood.
And then it's August!
Sports
After beating Crete/Pleasant Dale in Wednesday night's district final, the Seward Legion seniors made the trip to Gering for state starting Saturday. Unfortunately for Seward, the team came up short in its two games, losing to Alliance 4-1 and to Bennington 5-3.
