The annual Seward Rotary Halloween Costume Contest for children is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. at the Seward Bandshell. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held at the Seward Civic Center auditorium.
The event is free and open to all children ages 0 through 12. Free bags of candy will be available to all participating contestants. Special medallions will be awarded to the top three in each age division, and a grand prize trophy will be awarded to the top contestant. No preregistration is required—just be on time for the contest. For more information, visit the Seward Rotary Club Facebook.
Bee and Milford volunteer fire departments held open houses this week for Fire Prevention Week. Kids and families had the chance to explore fire trucks, play games, experience being strapped to a backboard and check out a medical helicopter.
Do you have a fire safety plan in place at your house? Now is the time to make one and practice it with all family members.
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln Extension Office in Seward County held an open house Oct. 11. The office has undergone two moves and a remodel in the last five years because of the building of the Seward County Justice Center. The office and its staff are finally settled and held the open house to showcase the recently renovated space, which includes a large meeting room and teaching kitchen.
Women's Night Out: Memorial Health Care Systems will host Women's Night Out tonight, Oct. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Junto Winery. Kristen Malek will present "When Life Hands You Lemons, Make Wine." Registration was due Oct. 7.
Genealogical Society: The Seward County Genealogical Society will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Seward Civic Center. The society's library is open Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone wishing to use it.
Empty Bowls: The Kiwanis Club of Seward will host its 12th annual Empty Bowls Soup Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Harvest Hall. Tickets are $25 each and available at Cattle Bank, Jones Bank and Union Bank.
Improv Comedy: The IMPROVables from Concordia University will perform at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Seward Bandshell. The evening of entertainment is completely unscripted. No admission will be charged. The group will perform again at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Olde Glory Theatre.
Football: Hastings 24, Seward 14
Centennial 21, Shelby-Rising City 18
Milford 28, Fillmore Central 0
Malcolm 40, Conestoga 6
Concordia 24, Dakota Wesleyan 17 (Saturday)
Volleyball: Concordia def. No. 25 Morningside 21-25, 28-26, 27-25, 25-18
District softball: Seward bests Waverly two games to one in a best of three series. The Jays lost 4-3 in game one, won game two 5-4 in 10 innings and game three 1-0.
Malcolm defeated Milford 3-1 to advance to its district final against Fairbury. In the final, Malcolm gave up a 13-0 lead and lost 21-15.
State softball: Seward will play Omaha Skutt at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17 in the first round of state. Malcolm will play Fairbury at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
