Attention, young artists!
Seward County students in grades K-12 are encouraged to enter their artwork in the Annual Art Show sponsored by the Seward Junior Women’s Club and the Seward Women’s Club.
Official rules and entry forms are available at the Seward Library. Kindergarten through eighth grade may enter one piece of artwork, while ninth through 12th grade may enter one piece per medium. Entries will be picked up at the local schools on Thursday, Feb. 20. All home entries may be dropped off at the Seward Civic Center by noon on Feb. 20.
Winners will be contacted by mail. An awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 8. Artwork will be on display at the Seward Civic Center from Feb. 24 through March 10.
For questions, contact Christy Schegg (402) 326-1402 or chamiltonrn@yahoo.com.
Sports
Congratulations to the following state wrestling qualifiers:
from Seward: Sean Martin, Cash Duncan and Zach Ellingson
from Milford: Konner Schluckebier, Ethan Zegers, Jeaven Scdoris, Carter Springer and Eli Vondra; the Milford team was the district runner-up
from Centennial: Gaven Schernikau, Tyson Rodewald, Carson Fehlhafer, Keenan Kosek and Ryan Payne
from Malcolm: Gavin Zoucha, Dylan Zoucha, Riley Donahoo and Kale Nordmeyer
State wrestling starts Thursday, Feb. 20, in Omaha.
Subdistrict girls' basketball starts tonight. Seward will play Crete at Crete at 6 p.m. Tomorrow night, Malcolm and Milford will play each other at Lincoln Southwest, and Centennial will play at Malcolm.
