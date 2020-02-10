League hosts redistricting forum tonight
Come to a Nebraska Legislative Redistricting Forum. State senators will discuss remapping based on the 2020 Census and answer questions Monday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Seward Civic Center. The non-partisan event is hosted by the Seward County League of Women Voters.
Also on the calendar
The Seward Rotary Club is seeking nominations for its annual Service Above Self and Wayne Tanderup awards. Nominations are due before Feb. 10. The Service Above Self honor recognizes someone who has served in the Seward area. The Wayne Tanderup Award goes to someone who has overcome a disability or hardship. Nominations should be sent to Clark Kolterman at (402) 641-8522 or clark.kolterman@sewardschools.org.
The Nebraska Community Blood Bank will host a blood drive in Seward at Concordia University Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To donate, you should be in good health, at least 17 years old, free of antibiotics for 24 hours and symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are encouraged by visiting nebb.org.
The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will meet the second Tuesday of each month. The group is open to anyone who has a family member dealing with dementia. The meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. at Brookdale Heartland Park.
Registration is open for the summer ball program in Milford. Forms are due to city hall by Wednesday, Feb. 12, and are available at www.milfordnerec.com. Contact city hall at (402) 761-3247 for more information.
Weekend sports
The Milford girls and Centennial boys were the Southern Nebraska Conference runners-up Saturday night. MHS lost to Superior in the championship game, and CHS fell to Sutton.
The regular season will end this week for area girls' basketball teams. Subdistrict play starts a week from today.
The 2020 Shrine Bowl announced its rosters for this summer's football game. Included on the South team are Coach Evan Klanecky and Davon Brees of Centennial and Jordan Kavulak and Tyler Lenz of Seward.
