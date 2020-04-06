Seward County man tests positive for virus, is self-isolating
Four Corners Health Department confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Seward County late Saturday night, April 4.
A man in his 60s tested positive for the virus after becoming ill. He worked outside the health district and is believed to have contracted the virus at work. The man has been self-isolating at home since becoming ill.
The Four Corners district includes Seward, York, Butler and Fillmore counties.
This is the Four Corners district's third lab-confirmed COVID-19 case. The first two were reported in York County on March 30 and April 3. The first was a man in his 50s who had returned from traveling, and the second was a woman in her 30s, whose situation is under investigation.
The health department has not stated whether or not community spread has been found in Seward or York counties.
The department reminds people of its community goals: 1) To slow the spread of COVID-19 and, 2) To protect in particular individuals at increased risk for severe illness, including older adults and people of any age with underlying health issues as well as health care and critical infrastructure workers.
Symptoms of the disease include a fever, cough or shortness of breath. If you have COVID-19 symptoms, call your health care provider and tell them how you are feeling. Notify them of any potential exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19. It’s important to call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office. Do not go to the emergency room unless it is essential.
To reduce the spread of the virus, residents should stay home as much as possible, even if they're not sick, and practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet from other people.
Practice frequent hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Clean and disinfect surfaces regularly.
For more information on COVID-19, visit the Four Corners website at www.fourcorners.ne.gov; the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx; or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV.
Contact Four Corners with questions at (402) 362-2621 or (877) 337-3573. Send email to info@fourcorners.ne.gov.
Stores changing methods, trying to keep up with demands
Local stores are making some changes to keep staff and customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they're doing their best to keep up with demands of pandemic-related shopping.
Some area shoppers have expressed frustration in not being able to find essential items like toilet paper, milk and cleaning supplies, but according to local Pac 'N' Save owner Paul Mueller, those situations are often beyond the store's control.
“We have the opportunity to have three trucks a week. Our trucks are running between one and three days behind,” Mueller said April 1. “Our quantities are very limited of what we can buy. The supplies are there, it's just the case counts went up so much that they don't have the drivers and the people to pull the cases.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts has reinforced over the past few weeks that Nebraska's supply chain is strong and that items are being produced in adequate amounts.
Panic shopping, though, is causing problems. People are stockpiling toilet paper, soap and other items—and leaving none for others.
“There wouldn't be a shortage, we wouldn't have a problem if everybody just bought what their needs were. The outages are created by things like that,” Mueller said, “without realizing that it's actually going to take them a long time to use it.”
Mueller said some prices have been affected by the panic buying, especially on items like meat and produce, which could now be more expensive now for the store to stock.
“Our order books don't come with prices anymore. The day the truck gets here is the day you know what the price is,” he said.
Pac 'N' Save has shortened its store hours to allow more time for cleaning and restocking and has hired more people to keep up. It is now open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
It also offers delivery for people who are unable or don't want to go to the store. Mueller said their number of deliveries has doubled since COVID-19 hit the state.
Call (402) 643-6609 to set up a delivery.
Other stores like Walmart and Dollar General also have adjusted store hours.
Dollar General is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, but the first hour from 8 to 9 a.m. is designated for elderly shoppers or others who are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19. The earlier than normal closing time allows for expanded cleaning and restocking.
In a March 18 statement on its website, Dollar General also addressed difficulties with keeping some items stocked.
“We understand how essential our supply chain and distribution network are to ensure products are on-shelf for our customers during these times,” the statement said. “We are also aware that certain items are in short supply across some of our stores, as it is across all of retail. We are actively working with our vendor community to order additional supplies and receive them at our distribution centers and stores.”
Walmart is open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily, with a senior and high-risk shopping hour from 6 to 7 a.m. every Tuesday. It is no longer open 24 hours a day to allow for cleaning and restocking overnight.
Beginning April 4, Walmart stores will limit the number of people allowed inside at a time, “to allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20% of a store's capacity,” according to information on the chain's website.
When one person leaves the store, the next person will be allowed in.
The company also will implement one-way movement through aisles in some locations, using floor markers and direction from staff.
“We expect this to help more customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop,” the website said.
Walmart has put up plexiglass shields in front of its manned check stands to protect checkers from contact with shoppers.
It has posted signs around the store, on floors and at the entrance to remind shoppers to stay 6 feet apart in accordance with social distancing guidelines.
It also rerouted its entrance and separated it from the exit to minimize the number of people passing each other in close proximity.
Walmart also offers online grocery pickup, where customers can order online and pick up their order in the parking lot, without getting out of their vehicles.
Mueller at Pac 'N' Save said shopping local right now is important, and that the pandemic has created more local shopping because not as many people are traveling to other cities like Lincoln, where the virus is more prevalent, to buy their groceries.
“It did create more local shopping. Your stores are only going to be here if they're locally shopped,” Mueller said. “Even when this goes away, it would be really nice to see people shop local. The more you shop local, the lower prices are.”
When you shop:
• Send only one person from your household to the store to reduce the number of people in the store.
• Only go to the store once a week; avoid multiple smaller grocery runs to lessen your risk of contracting the virus.
• Make a list of what you need ahead of time to reduce time spent in the store.
• Do not bring your own bags right now; most stores are prohibiting them because they can contribute to virus spread.
• Shop with your eyes—only touch items you plan to purchase.
• Don't shop while sick. Ask friends, neighbors or your faith community for help getting what you need.
• Don't go to the store just to get out of the house or be with friends.
• Wash and sanitize your hands often.
• Leave some for others and take only what you need.
Some services eligible for reimbursement, alerts available
Because of presidential and local disaster declarations, local government and some private nonprofit critical and noncritical services may be eligible for COVID-19-related reimbursement.
Education, utility, medical and emergency services, homeless shelters, houses of worship and others may be eligible.
If eligible, the facility must get e-portal access for making a request for public assistance.
More information on eligibility and guidance can be found at the Seward County Emergency Management website, www.countyofseward.ne.com. Emergency Management is listed under the West Wing tab. Download the two PDF files available on this subject.
The public is encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts on the Seward County website. Notifications are sent via text or email, no phone calls.
Weather alerts from the National Weather Service are sent automatically, and other alerts are formulated by the sheriff's office or emergency management department. Users can submit anonymous tips through the system as well.
