Health department reports results of National Guard testing, recoveries
New cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Four Corners Health District, but people also are recovering.
So far, the district has had 24 total lab-confirmed positives for the coronavirus. As of April 26, 12 of those cases remain active, 11 people have recovered, and one Utica woman has died. The woman in her 50s tested positive for the virus and had underlying health conditions.
In Nebraska as of April 26, a total of 3,028 positive cases have been lab-confirmed out of 22,525 people tested, with 56 deaths. The state is not tracking the number of recovered cases.
Within the Four Corners district, Butler County had its second lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 on April 26. A male in his 30s tested positive as a result of workplace testing outside the Four Corners District. He is self-isolating at home.
A woman in her 50s from York County also was lab-confirmed with COVID-19. She is a direct contact of an earlier case in York County and is self-isolating at home.
This brings the Four Corners total COVID-19 cases to 24. Butler County has 2 confirmed cases, York County 11, Seward County 6 and Polk County 5.
On April 25, Four Corners reported a new case of COVID-19 in a minor. The individual is a male residing in York County and is isolating at home. Close contacts of the case have been notified and are in quarantine. Upon investigation, it was determined that there was a low-risk exposure to this person for people who may have been in Grand Central Foods in York on Monday, April 20, from 4 to 6:45 p.m.
This is considered a low-risk exposure because the individual wore a mask during their time at Grand Central, and the team at the store was actively disinfecting surfaces as part of their infection control protocols. Management at Grand Central requires staff with customer contact to wear a mask and promotes the use of masks by customers in the store.
On April 24, the department received results from a mass testing event in connection with the Nebraska National Guard in York last week.
With the help of state and local health officials, the Nebraska National Guard tested 89 people that were pre-identified by the Four Corners Health Department. For several days ahead of the event, staff worked with medical providers, businesses and others to schedule higher risk individuals for testing.
The priorities for this event were close contacts of those who have a positive COVID-19 test, those who had symptoms and hadn’t been tested yet and individuals who employers felt needed to be tested.
"This mass testing event was offered to us through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. They asked me if I wanted to do some mass testing and my team gave a resounding 'Yes!'" said Executive Director Laura McDougall. "We want to get a better picture of the level of COVID-19 within our communities, which hopefully can be provided by the expanded testing."
Of the 89 individuals tested, there was one positive case identified. This case is a man from Seward County in his 50s with a known contact to another positive case. He is self-isolating at home.
"Our team felt very positive about the outcomes of the event," McDougall said. "It was rewarding to see that the extra precautions and social distancing being done in the district has been paying off. None of us expected the number of positives to be so low, and it was a great way to end our week.”
McDougall said during a community sector health briefing on April 23 that the health department had been working nearly nonstop on tracking the coronavirus for 73 days, and many of her staff had not had a day off in a long time.
Much of what they've been doing, in addition to coordinating testing, is contact investigations. The department follows up on every positive test result to determine where the person has been during the period they may have been contagious.
Then, they notify employers, stores, family members and anyone else who may have come into contact with the person. The department releases that information to the public when necessary. In some of the cases, though, people were already quarantining themselves and didn't have contact with many people or places.
McDougall said some school nurses throughout the district have stepped up to help with the contact tracing. They are being trained to work with the statewide databases that track cases, and she said this training could come in handy down the road, too.
"Having some of our local nurses and school nurses trained up to help, I feel it's a very smart move. I very much hope that school is in session again sometime soon, and having school nurses that understand contact tracing would be such a boon and such a benefit to our communities and to Four Corners that we can talk the same language with these databases," McDougall said.
McDougall said the department is keeping a close eye on areas like Crete in Saline County, where COVID-19 cases are rapidly growing in meat packing plants.
Public Health Solutions, the health department that serves Saline, Gage, Jefferson, Fillmore and Thayer counties, reported 60 positive cases in Saline County as of April 26. Of those, 47 were in connection with Smithfield Foods in Crete, which produces meat products.
In Gage county, the case count is up to 29, with several stemming from an assisted living facility.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath. Some have experienced a sore throat, a loss of taste and/or smell, headache and extreme tiredness. If you are experiencing these symptoms, call your medical provider to see if you may need to be tested.
Four Corners updates its case counts twice a day at http://www.fourcorners.ne.gov.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services updates its case information daily at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.
Apply for assistance through Legacy Fund, or donate to help
The Seward Legacy Fund is committed to responding to the needs of our community and has established a new account to help the county deal with the novel COVID-19 pandemic.
As COVID-19 continues to impact the entire nation, it has drastically increased the demands on nonprofit organizations throughout the U.S. and even here in Seward County.
This COVID-19 grant program is designed to specifically support those nonprofits, as well as public entities, who are addressing the needs of Seward County during these challenging times.
The COVID-19 Response Account is now open for organizations to submit applications for these specific grants. The COVID-19 grants will address the immediate and longer-term needs of Seward County’s residents who will be impacted by the virus.
The fund has currently accumulated over $62,000 to support countywide needs. Community needs are expected to outweigh that funding, so any and all support is appreciated.
Any 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations and public agencies are eligible to apply for additional funds as needs arise. Businesses and individuals are not eligible, however grants to nonprofit organizations that provide direct financial assistance to individuals and/or businesses can be awarded.
Apply or donate at https://www.sewardcountylegacy.org.
