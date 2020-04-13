The Easter Bunny made his way around Malcolm Easter Sunday with the help of the Malcolm Volunteer Fire and Rescue department. The bunny rode on the front of the engine and hopped off to hand out candy to anyone who was waiting. Don’t worry he was wearing his mask and gloves.
Easter Bunny brings joy to Milford
“I guess it's still the kid in me,” Susie Kreifel-Huber said, as she dressed as the Easter bunny April 10 during her shift at the Milford City Hall.
Her costume was complete with ears, paws, a fluffy tail and a bag of carrots—but it wasn't the first time she wore it.
“I've done this numerous times,” she said.
The first was when her daughter, Joy, began chemotherapy for stage 4 cancer several years ago.
Joy's first day of treatment was on Good Friday, just before Easter.
Kreifel-Huber put on the costume to help brighten her daughter's spirits during the scary time, and others took notice.
“A couple of doctors saw me. I had an Easter basket, and they came over with packages of candy. They asked if I'd go down to the children's ward and visit the sick kids,” she said.
Now, during another time of uncertainty in the community, Kreifel-Huber said she wanted to bring some joy to others.
On her morning trip to the post office, she said several drivers stopped, rolled down their windows and proclaimed “Happy Easter.”
“Anything to put a smile on people's faces right now,” she said.
Milford Police also helped the Easter Bunny out by delivering eggs and other goodies to houses around town over the weekend.
Community spread in Four Corners Health District
Four Corners Health Department, which serves Seward County, has identified its first lab confirmed cases of community spread of COVID-19 in Polk and York counties. During the investigation process, staff at Four Corners were unable to identify how or where the people became exposed to COVID-19.
The Polk County case is a woman in her 40s and was reported as under investigation April 9. Another lab-confirmed case was reported April 10 in York County, a man in his 40s; this is the third case in York County and the first case of community spread. This case is self-isolating at home.
To date, the Four Corners District (Butler, Polk, Seward and York counties) reports five cases of COVID-19. Butler County is the only county still without a lab-confirmed case. York county has had 3 cases; Polk and Seward counties each have had one, though Memorial Health Care Systems CEO Roger Reamer said April 7 that doctors were sending three to four patients per day home to self-isolate as "presumed positive" cases of COVID-19.
A "presumed positive" is a clinical diagnosis where a physician diagnoses the case based on symptoms and the likelihood of if the patient contracted the virus, but no lab test is available for confirmation.
FCHD continues to monitor the situation 24-hours a day, seven days a week and has measures in place to detect any cases quickly and to minimize the spread of the virus.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Those who experience these symptoms should self-quarantine and call their health care providers for recommended follow up before visiting. If you need help accessing care, contact the Four Corners Health Department at (877) 337-3573. Do not go to the emergency room unless it is essential.
To reduce the spread of the virus, residents need to stay home and practice social distancing (at least 6 feet between you and another person). Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Clean and disinfect surfaces regularly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.