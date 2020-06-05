Summer activities are on the horizon, folks.
We talked to people at Dowding Municipal Pool in Seward on Friday, and they said the goal is to have the pool open June 19. That's two weeks from today. Once prices and procedures are determined, we'll let you know.
The new playground at Armory Park (behind the Nebraska National Guard Museum) is close to finished. The pad was poured Thursday afternoon, so it won't be long before you, too, can be a Blackhawk pilot.
And today is Friday! Don't miss the Drive Seward event on Sunday from 5-7 p.m.
Overnight storms
While Seward was largely spared damage, some Milford residents remained without power nearly 16 hours the first significant thunderstorm of 2020 swept through the area in the late hours of Wednesday and through Thursday morning. Maintenance workers continued to clean debris and Nebraska Public Power officials worked throughout Thursday to return power to residents.
