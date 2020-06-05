Milford High storm
Buy Now

Downed branches hang and bring debris in front of Milford Jr./Sr. High School.

Summer activities are on the horizon, folks.

Fill it to the brim
Buy Now

We talked to people at Dowding Municipal Pool in Seward on Friday, and they said the goal is to have the pool open June 19. That's two weeks from today. Once prices and procedures are determined, we'll let you know.

It's a bird! It's a plane!
Buy Now

The new playground at Armory Park (behind the Nebraska National Guard Museum) is close to finished. The pad was poured Thursday afternoon, so it won't be long before you, too, can be a Blackhawk pilot.

And today is Friday! Don't miss the Drive Seward event on Sunday from 5-7 p.m.

DO's & Don'ts FINAL.png
Buy Now
Drive Seward Sunday Map1024_1.jpg
Buy Now
Drive Seward Sunday Map1024_2.jpg
Buy Now
New Drive Seward Poster.PNG

Overnight storms

While Seward was largely spared damage, some Milford residents remained without power nearly 16 hours the first significant thunderstorm of 2020 swept through the area in the late hours of Wednesday and through Thursday morning. Maintenance workers continued to clean debris and Nebraska Public Power officials worked throughout Thursday to return power to residents.

Today

91° 69°

Sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

Humidity:
57%
Cloud Coverage:
%
Wind:
ENE at 11 mph
Chance of Rain:
20%
UV Index:
9 Very High
Sunrise:
05:57:10 AM
Sunset:
08:57:18 PM

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.