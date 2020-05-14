Good morning, welcome to your Thursday briefing. In case you need the reminder, it's May 14. Don't worry, we had to check our calendar, too. You're not alone.
Churches staying online
Even though some restrictions were lifted this past weekend regarding churches, most in Seward County will stay online for the time being. To see updates on yours or a look at what local institutions are doing, click the link below. https://www.sewardindependent.com/news/local_news/local-churches-stay-online-for-now/article_4b52c086-9490-11ea-a7e2-cbda40b05828.html
Memorial Day info
Want to get the word out about any updates or changes to your Memorial Day programs coming up May 25? Not having a service this year or want people to know guidelines to abide by if attending? We can can help. Give SCI a call at (402) 643-3676 and we will get the info in next week's (May 20) paper.
COVID update
Four Corners Health Department reports four new cases of COVID-19 in the District: three in York County and one in Seward County.
This brings the total COVID-19 cases to 77 in the Four Corners District. York County has 26 positives; Butler County 23; Seward County 19, and Polk County remains at 9.
Of the 77 cases in the Four Corners District, a total of 36 have recovered from the virus.
From this point forward, due to the increased number of cases, Four Corners will issue local COVID-19 case reports every Monday, Wednesday and Friday instead of daily. The Four Corners website http://www.fourcorners.ne.gov/coronavirus-n-cov will be updated daily with current, local COVID-19 case numbers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.