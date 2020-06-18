It's Thursday and there's rain in the forecast. Just another day in Nebraska.
Crash info
More information concerning the one-vehicle rollover accident outside Goehner late last week was released on Wednesday afternoon.
The two suspects, both Omaha residents under 19 years old, drove westbound on Interstate 80 before pulling off at the Goehner exit when Seward County Sheriff's Deputies made chase. The driver, an 18-year-old male, turned south on 364th Road. He lost control of the vehicle, stolen out of Iowa, shortly after the pavement turned to gravel, per the accident report.
The male was airlifted and has since been released from the hospital. The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. They were both ejected from the vehicle.
An investigation, conducted by Nebraska State Patrol, is ongoing. Any charges to be filed would come after Seward County Attorney's Office review.
Play ball!
Thursday marks the first local baseball games since the start of the novel coronavirus. Teams started practice at the beginning of the month.
Some pools, like Seward's Dowding Municipal Pool, opens on Friday. Baseball and the pool. It's starting to feel like summer after all.
Future's bright
Live cattle ended a day higher in narrow range on positioning square ahead of Friday's Cattle on Feed report at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, although numbers indicate the latest round is about $7 lower than last week's weight average basis in Nebraska.
Boxed beef, meanwhile, slid slightly with Choice finishing at $217.93 and Select ending at $208.08.
Ugly grill
Judging for the SCI's ugly grill contest begins today. Best of luck and many grilling blessings onto all those who entered.
