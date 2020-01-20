Road extension sparks controversy
A road project 20 years in the making is expected to be discussed once again at the Seward City Council's Jan. 21 meeting.
The Karol Kay Boulevard extension from Bader to Hillcrest has been let out for bids, and on the council's agenda is a resolution to approve a bid from ME Collins Contracting Company, Inc for $804,428.36.
That number is for construction only and does not include engineering or other costs associated with the project.
The project has been approved for 80/20 federal funding, meaning federal funds will pay for 80% of project costs and the city will be responsible for the other 20%.
The project has recently sparked controversy between the city and members of the Eastridge Homeowners Association, with the city using eminent domain to acquire land previously owned by the EHOA for the project, but it's not the first time the entities have been at odds over the past 20 years.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 142 N. Seventh St., and is open to the public. See the full agenda HERE.
LCMS first VP to speak at Concordia Tuesday
Concordia University will welcome Rev. Dr. Dien Ashley Taylor, first vice president of The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod Atlantic District, to campus Jan. 21 as part of an annual celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy. Taylor will present his keynote, “Let Freedom Ring,” at 7 p.m., in the Weller Auditorium. This event is free and open to the public.
Taylor is the pastor of Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church in The Bronx, New York, and he is the LCMS president’s representative to the Board of National Mission of the LCMS. Taylor is an adjunct instructor for Concordia College New York and has served as an adjunct instructor for Concordia Seminary in St. Louis and Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana. As a national and international presenter, he has designed worship services, preached, taught, lectured, spoken and led music for many Lutheran, Christian, ecumenical and civic gatherings in diverse settings.
This event is also part of the Looking Beyond Speaker Series, sponsored by the Regina E. Maehr and Martin J. Maehr Lectureship Endowment.
