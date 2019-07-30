Breaking: The Rev. Dr. Brian Friedrich, president of Concordia University, Nebraska since 2004, announced July 29 that he has accepted a call to become the next president of Concordia University, St. Paul, Minnesota. Read more HERE
Coming up soon:
Today, Chris Blanke of Four Corners Heath Department will give a presentation on skin cancer and what you need to know to prevent it. The program begins at 12:30 p.m. at the Seward Senior Center.
Ready for some bingo? The Utica Senior Center will host bingo tomorrow at 1 p.m.
Pac 'N' Save will host a blood drive tomorrow from noon to 6 p.m. in the parking lot. One lucky donor will receive a $50 gift card. Please bring your donor card and ID and drink plenty of water and eat before giving blood.
A retirement party will be held Aug. 2 for Becky Reisinger at the Seward Memorial Library from 2-4 p.m. Reisinger has worked the the library for 27 years, focusing on child development.
