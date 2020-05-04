Monday! It's the first Monday in May, a day also known as Star Wars Day (May the Fourth be with you).
COVID-19 update: On Friday, Four Corners Health Department announced two cases of COVID-19, one in Polk County and one in Butler County. That brings the total in the district to 35 COVID-19 cases. Polk County has nine cases, Butler seven, York remains at 11, with Seward at eight.
DHHS supports Gov. Pete Ricketts in urging Nebraskans to follow the Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy.
Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limits.
Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.
Shop alone. Do this only once a week and do not take your family with you.
Help kids social distance. Play at home, no group sports and no playgrounds.
Help seniors stay at home. This can be done by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term facilities.
Exercise daily. Do your best to stay as healthy and safe as you can.
It's a busy week this week. Centennial's honors night and National Honor Society induction are scheduled for tonight (NHS at 6:15 and honors night at 7 p.m.). Seward will conduct its honors night online Tuesday starting at 7 p.m. on STRIV, with the lights on the football field turned on at 9:20 to honor the Class of 2020. SHS will also broadcast a special program Sunday at 2 p.m. (when graduation would have been) to recognize the seniors.
Construction: Weather permitting, work is scheduled to begin the week of May 4, on US-6 Milford North, from Reference Post 292+03 to Reference Post 296+23, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Werner Construction Inc. of Hastings Nebraska has the $2,041,487 contract. Work includes milling, concrete and bridge repairs, asphalt surfacing, shoulder construction and seeding. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car. There will also lane closures at the two bridge sites and controlled with traffic signal lights. Anticipated completion is late fall 2020. Motorist are reminded to drive cautiously through construction zones, are urged to use alternate routes and buckle up.
Restrictions lifted: Some restrictions are being lifted for restaurants, salons and other businesses. If you're not sure a business is open or not, call ahead.
