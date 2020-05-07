The Seward High Class of 2020 took one final ride around town last night, celebrating its last day of class. Graduation was to be Sunday, May 10, but COVID-19 has forced officials to postpone the event.
Check out this week's paper - SHS seniors Cordell Vrbka and Elise Johnson share their thoughts on the end of the school year.
Area fine arts students are also recognized in this week's Independent.
As of yesterday, two new COVID-19 cases have been lab-confirmed in the Four Corners District, both in Butler County:
- A male in his 50’s is self-isolating at home and upon investigation, is considered a case of community spread.
- A female in her 40’s is self-isolating and is associated with other cases at a workplace outside the District.
Four Corners District has a total of 47 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. York County has 14 cases; Seward County 13; Butler County 11; and Polk County 9.
