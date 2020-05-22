We've made it through another week. Yesterday the governor announced the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions, so things are looking up.
Monday is Memorial Day, a holiday created to remember those who gave their lives in the various wars the United States has been part of. Thank you, everyone who has served and who is serving. Your sacrifices do not go unnoticed.
Corona-counter
Laura McDougall of Four Corners Health District reported three new COVID-19 cases in the district as of yesterday. Seward County was up to 27 cases with 15 recovered. Butler County has recorded 37 cases with 16 recovered. The three new cases were in York County, which is up to 33 with 21 recovered. Polk County's nine cases have all recovered.
Memorial Day schedule
With social distancing guidelines and group limits, local American Legion and VFW posts have had to change their Memorial Day plans. Some have canceled programs and services completely. Others are modifying their events to abide by the restrictions put in place because of COVID-19.
Following are plans for Memorial Day in Seward County.
Seward – canceled
Milford – canceled
Utica – A Memorial Day service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Utica Cemetery with military honors and a program. People will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to park in the lot east of the cemetery. There will be a livestreamed service on “American Legion Post 49 and Auxiliary Unit 49” Facebook page. The traditional spaghetti feed following the service is canceled.
Beaver Crossing/Goehner – canceled
Bee – The Bee Memorial Day services will be limited to an honor guard and a firing squad. The service order is as follows: 8 a.m. at the Dwight Fire Hall; 8:15 a.m. at Saint Luke's Cemetery; 9 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery; 10 a.m. at the Ulysses Catholic Cemetery; 10:30 a.m. at the Ulysses Township Cemetery; 11 a.m. at Union Cemetery; 11:15 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. The traditional potluck following services is canceled.
Cordova – canceled
Garland – canceled for an in-person gathering. There will be a livestreamed service on the “Garland American Legion” Facebook page.

