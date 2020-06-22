Summer started on Saturday. Can you believe it? Hope you were able to celebrate with your dad on Father's Day (yesterday).
Set phasers to III
Nebraska enters Phase III of its directed health measures related to the coronavirus. Among the changes are:
● Gatherings
– INDOOR Gatherings will be limited to 50% of rated occupancy (not to exceed 10,000).
– OUTDOOR Gatherings will be limited to 75% of rated occupancy (not to exceed 10,000).
● Sports
– Fan attendance for youth and school games changes to same limit as Gatherings on June 22
♦ No longer limited to household members only.
– Contact team sports may begin practices and games on July 1
● Elective Surgeries
– All restrictions on elective surgeries are removed from DHM starting June 22
● Bars & Restaurants
– Restaurants, Bars, Bottle Clubs, and Gentlemen’s Clubs remain open for dine-in.
♦ Patrons will be required to be seated while on premises unless they are placing an order, using the restroom, or playing games.
– 100% of rated occupancy.
Corona-counter
As of June 19, the total of COVID-19 cases has risen by one case in the Four Corners District:
Seward County remains at 33 cases, and recovered individuals have increased to 27.
York County has one new case for a total of 39 cases. Of the 39, 37 have recovered.
Butler County remains at 52 cases, and 46 have recovered.
Polk County remains at 11 cases and 10 have recovered.
The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 135, and 120 of those have recovered.
New Phase III Directed Health Measures will be in effect starting Monday, June 22. The new directives will be posted to the Four Corners website, along with guidance documents for Phase III activities. Visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov to view the documents.
Reading program underway
With the unique summer situation, the Seward Memorial Library will have its Summer Reading Program online only. Readers of all ages can log their reading online at READERZONE.com or by using the READRZONE app. This summer’s theme, Imagine Your Story, features fairy tales with dragons, unicorns, wee folk, centaurs and gryffins.
The program began June 1 and ends on July 31. Instructions are available on the library’s website and social media. For more information, email info@sewardlibrary.org or call (402) 643-3318.
You can still run this year
Do you still want to be part of the Optimist Club’s Fourth of July run? The Seward Optimist Club is offering options for a Fourth of July 2-mile or 10K (6.2 miles) virtual walk or run.
Entry is $10 for either race with children 10 and under free with paid adult. Online registration may be done at getmeregistered.com; enter Seward in search bar. Registration is required for each runner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.