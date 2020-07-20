It's National Lollipop Day, so enjoy a sweet treat. Goes hand in hand with National Junk Food Day - that's tomorrow.
Don't forget - if you're headed to Walmart starting today, masks are required. And if you're going to Lincoln, same deal.
It's construction season
Road construction is happening all over Seward County, including on and around the interstate.
Construction started July 13 on I-80 between Reference Post 371 and Reference Post 383, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Work includes concrete pavement repair, asphalt milling and overlay, guardrail installation, bridge repair, culvert work and permanent pavement marking operations. Traffic will be maintained with lane restrictions in both eastbound and westbound directions. There will be ramp closures at Exit 373 (Goehner) and Exit 379 (Seward) interchanges with detours. I-80 lane closures will occur at night except for bridge repair work. Anticipated completion is late spring 2021.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and put phones down.
Festival moves
Organizers have decided to postpone the Plum Creek Literacy Festival’s fall event until April 15-17, 2021, according to a July 16 Facebook post.
"This decision was made based on guidance from our local health officials, the recent surge of COVID-19 cases and the continued uncertainty about the virus and the impact it’s having on travel, schools and the public’s health," the post said.
Have you accepted the challenge?
Seward Memorial Library invites readers of all ages, toddlers to seniors, to a July reading challenge. Read and report your titles to the staff or online at www.sewardlibrary.org/summer-reading. Everyone who participates during July 6-31 will be entered in a random drawing in August for a variety of prizes. The goal is to stack up 2020 books against the Covid dragon that is prowling around. Can we finish this quest? Join in the community effort and conquer the menace with stories, information and relaxation. Those readers who have been involved in Reader Zone may continue to do so and also join in this July challenge.
Corona counter
As of July 17, the total of COVID-19 cases had risen by four in the Four Corners District, all in York County:
York County has four new cases for a total of 58 cases, and 48 have recovered.
Seward County has a total of 59 cases, 48 have recovered with one death.
Butler County remains at 54, and 50 have recovered.
Polk County remains at 12 cases total, and all have recovered.
The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 183, and 158 of those have recovered.
Recently Four Corners has been reconciling data with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. It has been a question in some cases where to assign the county of residence, so some case counts may have changed as residences were assigned.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Four Corners at (402) 362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.
Later this week
Friday is shaping up to be a busy day. TestNebraska will be in Seward (sign up here), and the Midwest Hemp Forum is hosting an event near Milford (read more here).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.